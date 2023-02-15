Washington, DC

At Everyday Sundae, everyone gets a scoop of ice cream whether they can afford it or not

Customers started paying for cones of those who couldn't afford it after seeing Charles Foreman, the owner, giving away free ice cream.

“Everyone walks away with a smile. If you can’t afford it, and I give you one for free, your smile’s even bigger, you know what I mean? That’s all it is,” Everyday Sundae owner Charles Foreman stated to TODAY.com.

The kindness of strangers can genuinely make a difference in the world. A prime example of this is the generosity of Everyday Sundae customers, an ice cream shop in Washington, D.C, per Today.com.

This business is more than just a place to get a sweet treat. For shop owner Charles Foreman, it’s an opportunity to give back to his community and spread a little kindness.

Foreman had a career as a corporate chef before the COVID-19 pandemic led to his job loss. He took this opportunity to open his own business in the Petworth neighborhood.

The community has faced its share of challenges, including crime and gun violence. However, Foreman saw his business as an opportunity to make a positive difference.

Foreman has chosen to help his community by giving free ice cream cones to children who cannot afford them. He says he can always tell which children are in need, and he never hesitates to give them a treat. For some kids, this small act of kindness can make a difference.

But Foreman’s generosity has not gone unnoticed. When a customer saw him give a free cone to a child, she was inspired to give him $100 to continue the good deed. Other customers followed her lead, leaving money to cover the cost of ice cream for others. Some even started a “pay it forward” chain, buying ice cream for the customers in line behind them.

This chain of giving is a testament to the power of kindness. Foreman’s business is not only a place to get delicious ice cream but also a place where people can unite and support one another.

It’s a reminder that small acts of kindness can significantly impact you, especially during difficult times.

Closing Thoughts

Foreman’s commitment to his community is inspiring, and his efforts remind us that we can make a difference in the lives of those around us.

Whether through a small act of kindness or a more significant gesture, we all can brighten someone’s day and make our world a better place.

Everyday Sundae is located in Petworth on 713 Kennedy Street in Northwest, Washington D.C.

# Ice Cream# Kids# Sundaes# Good News# Washington DC

