All-female Super Bowl flyover team to make history

B.R. Shenoy

An all-female team will kick off Sunday's game, a Super Bowl first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YjmsA_0kjVndKz00
American footballPhoto byImage by eileenploh from Pixabay

“It’s not a feeling I can even put into words. It doesn’t get bigger than the Super Bowl, and I am humbled and honored to be able to participate with my friends and fellow Naval Aviators as part of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” stated Lieutenant Katie Martinez, a Naval Flight Officer assigned to VFA-122.

On Sunday, this year's Super Bowl LVII in Arizona will feature a historic flyover before the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles.

Per Yahoo, for the first time in Super Bowl history, an all-female team of U.S. Navy aviators will conduct the pregame flyover, commemorating the military branch's 50th anniversary of female pilots.

The fighter planes will be flown by seven female aviators, with the majority of the crew being female.

Per the U.S. Navy:

“These aircraft represent the strike and electronic attack capability of the ‘Carrier Air Wing of the Future,’ providing advanced technology and enhanced flexibility to our military combatant commanders.”

Fifty years ago, in 1973, the first eight women began their flight training at Pensacola, Florida. Six of the eight women, dubbed "The First Six," received their Wings of Gold a year later.

Today their legacy continues to live on.

According to CBS Sports, the all-female team from the U.S. Navy will soar over State Farm Stadium in a diamond formation at a tremendous speed of approximately 345 mph, faster than the speed of sound. This short flight will last only about 10 to 12 seconds.

The formation will consist of two F/A-18F Super Hornets, an F-35C Lightning II, and an EA-18G Growler, per the Navy's official statement.

The aim is to pay tribute to the trailblazing women who opened up new avenues for future generations of female pilots.

Closing Thoughts

The all-female flyover team of the U.S. Navy is a testament to the progress made in promoting diversity and equality in various fields, including the military.

The flyover symbolizes inspiration for young women who aspire to pursue careers in aviation and other male-dominated industries.

This historical moment celebrates the hard work and perseverance of the female pilots who broke barriers and paved the way for future generations.

The Super Bowl LVII flyover is a proud moment for the U.S. Navy and a salute to the women who serve their country with distinction.

Super Bowl LVII airs Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments.

# Sports# Human Interest# Super Bowl# News# Arizona

