Detroit, MI

Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHub

B.R. Shenoy

The young foodie added a 25% tip to each order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cEIXp_0kfr0hvH00
Hamburgers and friesPhoto byPhoto by Kristina Paukshtite From Pexels

“The doorbell rang again and it kept happening. Car after car. Cars were pulling into the driveway while others were pulling out,” Keith Stonehouse told MLive.com.

It's every parent's nightmare - you hand over your phone to keep your little one entertained, only to find out they've ordered $1,000 worth of food!

Mlive.com reports it happened to Keith Stonehouse of Michigan when he let his 6-year-old son, Mason, use his phone to play a game before bedtime. Little did he know Mason would use his Grubhub account to order food from one restaurant after another!

The food started to pile up quickly at the Stonehouse home in the Detroit area, with jumbo shrimp, salads, shawarma, chicken pita sandwiches, chili cheese fries, and more delivered one after another mlive.com reports.

Keith was alone with Mason while his wife was at the movies, and it wasn't until a few orders had been delivered that he realized what was happening. Unfortunately, it was too late to stop the orders by that time.

Mason’s mom, Kristin Stonehouse, told The Associated Press that her son is extremely smart and has been reading since he was 2 1/2 years old. So, when he saw his dad‘s open Grubhub app on his phone, he took advantage of the opportunity and ordered his feast.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, by the time it was finished, about $1,000 worth of food had been delivered to the house. Mason was also a generous tipper, adding 25% to every order, per Fox 2.

Keith said he had heard of things like this happening to other parents, but not on the level he experienced last weekend.

Kristin told the AP that Grubhub has reached out to the Stonehouse family and offered them a $1,000 gift card. She said the company is even considering using the family in an online promotional campaign.

Mason's parents talked with him about what he did, explaining that it was like stealing. Fox 2 reports they even took $115 from his piggy bank to replenish their accounts, but that didn't seem to faze the young foodie.

Keith has learned his lesson and is making sure that important apps are not readily available for his son to access when using his phone. He's also changing his password.

He recommends that all parents take this as a cautionary tale and make sure to keep their apps secure!

Closing Thoughts

The Stonehouse family might have a funny story to tell for years to come, but the $1,000 bill and the unexpected food delivery were no laughing matter. Mason's intelligence and love for food got the best of him, but it's a valuable lesson for all of us.

Keep your apps secure, and don't let your little ones get their hands on your phone!

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Michigan# Humor# Technology# News# Business

Comments / 12

Published by

Content Writer/Blogger/Writing articles that inspire thought and reflection. https://original.newsbreak.com/@b-r-shenoy-1591448

Houston, TX
8K followers

More from B.R. Shenoy

All-female Super Bowl flyover team to make history

An all-female team will kick off Sunday's game, a Super Bowl first. “It’s not a feeling I can even put into words. It doesn’t get bigger than the Super Bowl, and I am humbled and honored to be able to participate with my friends and fellow Naval Aviators as part of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” stated Lieutenant Katie Martinez, a Naval Flight Officer assigned to VFA-122.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

AMC Theatres to offer three-tiered pricing system for movie tickets

Movie-goers at AMC Entertainment-operated theaters will soon have the ability to opt for either a more economical or a luxurious moviegoing experience. “While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one,” said Eliot Hamlisch, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at AMC Theatres.

Read full story
13 comments
New York City, NY

Pink pigeon found in New York City park thought to be deliberately dyed

According to a wildlife group, a pigeon rescued from a New York City park may have been dyed bright pink for a gender reveal party. A shocking discovery of a pink pigeon has highlighted the dangers of releasing domestic birds into the wild.

Read full story
7 comments
San Ramon, CA

Indulge in the sweet delights of Sprinkles Bakery: A review of San Ramon’s cupcake heaven

Sprinkles Bakery in San Ramon, California, is a must-visit spot for any cupcake lover. The bakery sets itself apart with its innovative self-service kiosk and a cupcake ATM. I was thoroughly impressed with my recent visit to this trendy and Instagram-worthy cupcake spot.

Read full story
4 comments
Katy, TX

A review of the British Depot: The go-to place for authentic British foods

The small British shop in Katy, Texas, is a hidden gem for anyone looking for authentic and high-quality British candies, snacks, frozen foods, chips, and other items. As a British foodie, I frequently return to this shop to stock up on my family's favorite treats, such as Hobnobs, chocolate digestive biscuits, and Cadbury chocolates, or to try something new, such as the delectable lamb shepherd's pie.

Read full story
4 comments

Discovering the incredible avocado: A guide to safe cutting methods and fascinating information

Here are some fascinating facts about this nutrient-dense and delicious fruit. “The avocado is a food without rival among the fruits, the veritable fruit of paradise.” — David Fairchild.

Read full story
3 comments
Warner Robins, GA

Crunch Fitness Warner Robins creating jobs, benefiting neighboring businesses, and boosting the local economy

“With top-quality equipment and amazing classes, there is definitely something for everyone at Crunch, and we can't wait to empower Warner Robins residents to achieve their fitness goals," said Brian Hibbard, per PR Newswire.

Read full story
Katy, TX

Discovering a hidden gem: A review of Harvest Kitchen and Bakery’s exceptional food, atmosphere and staff

Harvest Kitchen, located in a strip mall in Katy, Texas, is a hidden gem that offers a fantastic brunch experience. The location may not be the most obvious, as it's tucked away behind another building and situated next to a British Depot, but the food and staff more than make up for it.

Read full story

Rising egg prices prompt some individuals to begin raising chickens in their backyard

As the average price for a dozen eggs has more than doubled since last year, many Americans have turned to backyard chicken coops to recoup the costs and forgo the high grocery store prices.

Read full story
32 comments

Meet Spike, officially the world's oldest living dog

Spike is a Chihuahua who lives on a farm and enjoys Doritos. "I believe Spike is still here because after having such a terrible life at first, he makes the best of each day,” stated Rita Kimball, Spike’s owner.

Read full story
4 comments

Columbia University will be led by a woman for the first time in its 268-year history

Six of the eight Ivy League schools will be led by a female president. “What set Minouche apart as a candidate is her unshakable confidence in the vital role institutions of higher education can and must play in solving the world’s most complex problems," Jonathan Lavine, chair of the Columbia Board of Trustees, said in a letter to the community.

Read full story
9 comments
Skagway, AK

TikTok dogs from Alaska ride buses and go viral

A video of a group of dogs in Alaska boarding a special bus and claiming their seats has received over 50 million views on TikTok in the last week. "I look in the rearview mirror of the bus as I'm driving sometimes. And I see all the dogs back there. And I can't believe we do this for a living," Mo Thompson, who runs the business with her husband Lee, told local station KTOO.

Read full story
7 comments

US official warns of risks posed by heavy electric vehicles

The National Transportation Safety Board's Chair expressed concern on Wednesday about the safety risks posed by heavy electric vehicles when they collide with lighter vehicles.

Read full story
18 comments

Fisher-Price reminds consumers of 2019 recall of Rock 'n Play Sleepers after more deaths

The baby equipment was first recalled on April 12, 2019. "Since the recall, approximately 70 additional fatalities have been reported, which includes at least eight fatalities that were reported to have occurred after the initial recall announcement. Approximately 100 deaths have reportedly occurred while infants were in the products," per the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, reports Parade.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Frontier Airlines offers free flights to people who adopt stray kittens

“We were delighted the rescue organization decided to name these three adorable kitties after airlines, including ours. Underscoring the plight of animals is near and dear to us,” said Frontier in a statement emailed to CNN.

Read full story
6 comments

Delta Airlines to offer free WiFi on most domestic flights by February

Delta will begin offering free Wi-Fi in February, with the goal of having full fleet coverage by the end of 2024. “It’s going to be available to everyone…Doesn’t matter what price you paid for your seat, what class of service you chose, what credit card you used, what mobile carrier you’re connected to — it’s going to be free to all, and it’s something that is so important to the way. The good news is there’s no fine print. It’s free,” Delta CEO Ed Bastion said at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

New York City agencies will go green with over 900 new electric vehicles

“When New Yorkers see cars, trucks, and vans with the ‘NYC’ logo on the side, they can rest assured that those vehicles are contributing to a greener city. We are already ahead of schedule in transitioning city vehicles away from fossil fuels, and this new grant will allow us to take nearly 1,000 fossil-fuel vehicles off our roads, helping us reduce carbon emissions, make our air cleaner, and save on fuel costs,“ Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday.

Read full story
21 comments

Bright green comet will soon make its first, and most likely only, recorded appearance

The comet, dubbed C/2022 E3 (ZTF), thought to have last passed through the solar system around 50,000 years ago will be visible in January. “We don’t have an estimate for the furthest it will get from the Earth yet — estimates vary — but if it does return it won’t be for at least 50,000 years,” Jessica Lee, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, England, told Newsweek in an interview.

Read full story
2 comments
Oklahoma State

Honoring Oklahoma’s centenarians: The mission of the Centenarians of Oklahoma

"I just feel that it's important that they know that somebody does care about them. And that's the reason for our existence, “ Gloria Helmuth, the director of an all-volunteer group called the Centenarians of Oklahoma, per NPR.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy