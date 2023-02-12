Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHub

The young foodie added a 25% tip to each order.

“The doorbell rang again and it kept happening. Car after car. Cars were pulling into the driveway while others were pulling out,” Keith Stonehouse told MLive.com.

It's every parent's nightmare - you hand over your phone to keep your little one entertained, only to find out they've ordered $1,000 worth of food!

Mlive.com reports it happened to Keith Stonehouse of Michigan when he let his 6-year-old son, Mason, use his phone to play a game before bedtime. Little did he know Mason would use his Grubhub account to order food from one restaurant after another!

The food started to pile up quickly at the Stonehouse home in the Detroit area, with jumbo shrimp, salads, shawarma, chicken pita sandwiches, chili cheese fries, and more delivered one after another mlive.com reports.

Keith was alone with Mason while his wife was at the movies, and it wasn't until a few orders had been delivered that he realized what was happening. Unfortunately, it was too late to stop the orders by that time.

Mason’s mom, Kristin Stonehouse, told The Associated Press that her son is extremely smart and has been reading since he was 2 1/2 years old. So, when he saw his dad‘s open Grubhub app on his phone, he took advantage of the opportunity and ordered his feast.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, by the time it was finished, about $1,000 worth of food had been delivered to the house. Mason was also a generous tipper, adding 25% to every order, per Fox 2.

Keith said he had heard of things like this happening to other parents, but not on the level he experienced last weekend.

Kristin told the AP that Grubhub has reached out to the Stonehouse family and offered them a $1,000 gift card. She said the company is even considering using the family in an online promotional campaign.

Mason's parents talked with him about what he did, explaining that it was like stealing. Fox 2 reports they even took $115 from his piggy bank to replenish their accounts, but that didn't seem to faze the young foodie.

Keith has learned his lesson and is making sure that important apps are not readily available for his son to access when using his phone. He's also changing his password.

He recommends that all parents take this as a cautionary tale and make sure to keep their apps secure!

Closing Thoughts

The Stonehouse family might have a funny story to tell for years to come, but the $1,000 bill and the unexpected food delivery were no laughing matter. Mason's intelligence and love for food got the best of him, but it's a valuable lesson for all of us.

Keep your apps secure, and don't let your little ones get their hands on your phone!

