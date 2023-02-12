AMC Theatres to offer three-tiered pricing system for movie tickets

Movie-goers at AMC Entertainment-operated theaters will soon have the ability to opt for either a more economical or a luxurious moviegoing experience.

Movie theater Photo by Image by Andreas Glöckner from Pixabay

“While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one,” said Eliot Hamlisch, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at AMC Theatres.

Are you ready for a more immersive movie-watching experience? AMC Theatres has got you covered with its latest offering, "Sightline at AMC." This innovative initiative adjusts the cost of movie tickets based on the seat's location in the theater.

Seats will be divided into three categories: Value Sightline, Standard Sightline, and Preferred Sightline.

If you're looking for a more affordable option, consider the Value Sightline seats located in the front row. These seats will be offered at a reduced rate for AMC Stubs members.

If you prefer the traditional moviegoing experience, Standard Sightline seats, which are the most common, will be priced at the standard cost of a ticket. But for those seeking the ultimate movie-watching experience,

Preferred Sightline seats, located in the center of the theater, will offer a slightly higher premium.

The good news is that members of AMC's loyalty program, AMC Stubs A-List, won't have to pay any extra for the Preferred Sightline seats. That's right, you can enjoy the best view of the screen without breaking the bank.

Theaters utilizing the "Sightline at AMC" program will have a seat map available when purchasing tickets, outlining the different seating options.

Per Variety:

“The Sightline initiative is the latest AMC Theatres experiment with movie ticket prices as cinemas struggle to recover from COVID. In 2022, the exhibitor charged $1 to $2 more for the opening weekend of Robert Pattinson’s “The Batman” compared to other movies playing at the same time. And last weekend, with the encouragement of Paramount, AMC offer matinee prices to every screening of “80 for Brady,” a comedy starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field.”

AMC is introducing Sightline to select theaters in New York City, Kansas City, and Chicago starting this weekend. The plan is to expand the availability of Sightline to more cities and markets by the end of 2023.

This new pricing strategy will apply to all showtimes after 4 p.m. at participating locations, starting in select markets and rolling out to all U.S. locations by the end of 2023. Additionally, the "Sightline at AMC" program will not be applicable on Discount Tuesdays, which already offers $5 tickets to AMC Stubs members.

Closing Thoughts

In conclusion, if you're looking for the ultimate movie-watching experience, “Sightline at AMC“ offers a unique pricing strategy that adjusts the cost of tickets based on the seat's location in the theater.

From the budget-friendly Value Sightline seats to the premium Preferred Sightline seats, there's something for everyone. And, with the added bonus of waived surcharges for AMC Stubs A-List members, you can enjoy the best view of the screen without any extra costs.

Get ready for an even more immersive moviegoing experience with “Sightline at AMC”.

What are your thoughts on the new ticket pricing? Let us know in the comments.