“The avocado is a food without rival among the fruits, the veritable fruit of paradise.” — David Fairchild

Avocados are becoming increasingly popular. The rich and creamy green fruit is high in vitamins, minerals, and heart-healthy fats. They contain a lot of fat, but it’s the good kind of fat.

Avocados are high in nutrients, but they are also high in calories. A 50-gram serving (roughly one-third of a medium-sized avocado) contains about 75 calories. An entire large avocado can add up to 400 calories to your daily calorie intake. So, moderation is key when consuming avocados.

How to Safely Cut an Avocado

To get the best results when cutting a whole avocado, follow these simple steps:

Place the avocado on a cutting board, lengthwise (not in the palm of your hand). With one hand holding the avocado steady on the board, use a sharp chef’s knife to cut down the center lengthwise until you reach the pit. Then, while holding the knife steady, rotate the avocado and cut all the way around the pit. Set the knife down. Take the avocado and twist its halves apart. Scoop out the pit with a spoon. Do not stab it with the knife. Keep the pit in if you’re only using half of the avocado right away to keep the other half from browning. Refrigerate the half containing the pit in a sealed container or plastic bag until ready to use later that day or the next.

Fun Facts About Avocados

Half of a medium avocado contains 4.6 grams of fiber, the most of any fruit. — Source A banana contains less potassium than an avocado. Avocados contain 975 milligrams of potassium, whereas bananas typically contain 544 milligrams. — Source California produces 90% of the avocado crop in the United States. San Diego County is California’s avocado powerhouse, producing 40% of all avocados grown in the state. — Source Eat an avocado if you want a robust immune system. According to the National Cancer Institute, an avocado contains 19 milligrams of glutathione per 1/2 fruit. Glutathione acts as an antioxidant, assisting your immune system in functioning normally. — Source An avocado a day can help improve LDL levels in overweight people, per a 2018 study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Of course, this is only possible if you eat an avocado daily as part of a cholesterol-lowering, low-fat diet. — Source The term “guacamole” is derived from the Aztec word ahuacamolli, which loosely translates to “avocado soup” or “avocado sauce.” — Source Avocados have the highest fat content of any fruit or vegetable. Furthermore, the trees contain enzymes that prevent the fruit from ever ripening, ensuring that avocados are always in season. — Source Avocados are toxic to birds, cats, dogs, rabbits, and other pets. — Source Avocados are high in glutathione, a powerful antioxidant essential for immune system health. — Source Avocados and cinnamon are both members of the same family. — Source Avocados mature on the tree but do not ripen until they are picked. — Source Putting a banana or an apple in a brown bag with an avocado will help it ripen faster. Apples and bananas produce ethylene gas, a naturally occurring plant hormone that accelerates the process. — Source

Do you know any more fun facts about avocados? Please share in the comments.

