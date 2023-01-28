Warner Robins, GA

Crunch Fitness Warner Robins creating jobs, benefiting neighboring businesses, and boosting the local economy

B.R. Shenoy

Exercise Free Weights Photo

“With top-quality equipment and amazing classes, there is definitely something for everyone at Crunch, and we can't wait to empower Warner Robins residents to achieve their fitness goals," said Brian Hibbard, per PR Newswire.

On December 12th, 2022, Crunch Franchise opened its newest location, Crunch Warner Robins, per Yahoo Finance. A $5 million, 40,000-square-foot fitness facility with $1 million in cutting-edge equipment nestled in Georgia's capital.

The facility, previously a Sears, now welcomes up to 1,800 members daily and has been a positive development for neighboring businesses in the area.

The opening of Crunch Fitness has provided jobs for over 70 team members, with the franchise planning to hire an additional 100 employees.

The facility offers a variety of instructor-led classes, such as high-intensity interval training, dance, spin, sports, toning, restorative moves, personal equipment, and personal training sessions. Amenities include a boxing studio, sauna, tanning beds, a functional training area, a cycling studio, and HydroMassage chairs.

Childcare services are also provided on-site for children ages six months to 12 years. Crunch Fitness aims to make exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and promoting a philosophy of "No Judgments."

Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.8 million members worldwide, with 400 gyms in 30 states, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and Spain.

Closing Thoughts

Gyms provide various benefits for individuals, including improved physical fitness, weight management, stress relief, and social interaction.

Regular exercise can help improve cardiovascular health, strength, and flexibility and decrease the risk of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Additionally, gyms can serve as a supportive community for individuals, providing opportunities for socialization and motivation through group classes and personal training.

Overall, regular gym attendance can lead to improved physical and mental well-being.

Will you be checking out this new gym? Let us know in the comments.

