Skagway, AK

TikTok dogs from Alaska ride buses and go viral

B.R. Shenoy

A video of a group of dogs in Alaska boarding a special bus and claiming their seats has received over 50 million views on TikTok in the last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fM4kv_0kEA3xgm00
Dogs on busPhoto bySource: Instagram/@Mo_Mountain_Mutts

"I look in the rearview mirror of the bus as I'm driving sometimes. And I see all the dogs back there. And I can't believe we do this for a living," Mo Thompson, who runs the business with her husband Lee, told local station KTOO.

A dog walker has gone viral for his ‘doggy daycare bus,’ which picks up his clients’ pooches and transports them like schoolchildren.

Mo Mountain Mutts is a local dog walking and training business in Skagway, Alaska, run by husband-and-wife duo Lee and Mo Thompson. The business organizes three off-leash pack walks daily, transporting its canine customers in a passenger bus.

The bus, dubbed the "puppy bus" by the company's owners, is outfitted with special safety harnesses for the dogs.

According to The Washington Post, each bus trip includes about 12 dogs, and the riders frequently greet each other after boarding. Mo Mountain Mutts assigns seats to the dogs based on their personalities, ages, and manners.

Mo started walking friends' dogs at work in Skagway, Alaska, and the business grew from there.

Social Media

The company began documenting bus rides not long ago and discovered that animal lovers couldn't get enough. The videos they make of their operation have gone viral and made national news.

Per The Washington Post:

“Mo and Lee regularly film portions of their bus rides and walks and share videos on social media. Lately they’ve been going viral. Mo Mountain Mutts has around 237,000 followers on Instagram, and 1.3 million followers on TikTok, but they reach far more people than that on social media.”

According to The Washington Post, Mo only started posting on social media for the dogs' owners.

The couple runs their puppy bus all year and has no plans to expand their business. However, they hope to make some extra money through Tik Tok and eventually expand into monetizing YouTube videos. Mo also provides web-based training sessions.

Momountainmutts.com is the website where they sell merchandise such as their yearly puppy calendar.

Closing Thoughts

In conclusion, Mo Mountain Mutts is a unique and innovative dog walking and training business that has gained popularity due to its use of a “puppy bus” to transport its canine customers.

The company’s social media presence has also played a significant role in its success, with its videos going viral and gaining a large following on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

They have no plans to expand the business but hope to monetize their social media presence and offer web-based training sessions.

Overall, it’s a heartwarming and fun example of how a small business can significantly impact its community while providing excellent customer service.

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pets# Lifestyle# Animals# Dogs# Alaska

Comments / 7

Published by

Content Writer/Blogger/Writing stories that give people something to ponder about. https://original.newsbreak.com/@b-r-shenoy-1591448

Houston, TX
8K followers

More from B.R. Shenoy

NTSB chief warns that heavier electric vehicles may mean more severe injuries and deaths

“I’m concerned about the increased risk of severe injury and death for all road users from heavier curb weights and increasing size, power and performance of vehicles on our roads, including electric vehicles,” Jennifer Homendy, the head of the National Transportation Safety Board said in a keynote speech.

Read full story
16 comments

Fisher-Price reminds consumers of 2019 recall of Rock 'n Play Sleepers after more deaths

The baby equipment was first recalled on April 12, 2019. "Since the recall, approximately 70 additional fatalities have been reported, which includes at least eight fatalities that were reported to have occurred after the initial recall announcement. Approximately 100 deaths have reportedly occurred while infants were in the products," per the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, reports Parade.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Frontier Airlines offers free flights to people who adopt stray kittens

“We were delighted the rescue organization decided to name these three adorable kitties after airlines, including ours. Underscoring the plight of animals is near and dear to us,” said Frontier in a statement emailed to CNN.

Read full story
6 comments

Delta Airlines to offer free WiFi on most domestic flights by February

Delta will begin offering free Wi-Fi in February, with the goal of having full fleet coverage by the end of 2024. “It’s going to be available to everyone…Doesn’t matter what price you paid for your seat, what class of service you chose, what credit card you used, what mobile carrier you’re connected to — it’s going to be free to all, and it’s something that is so important to the way. The good news is there’s no fine print. It’s free,” Delta CEO Ed Bastion said at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

New York City agencies will go green with over 900 new electric vehicles

“When New Yorkers see cars, trucks, and vans with the ‘NYC’ logo on the side, they can rest assured that those vehicles are contributing to a greener city. We are already ahead of schedule in transitioning city vehicles away from fossil fuels, and this new grant will allow us to take nearly 1,000 fossil-fuel vehicles off our roads, helping us reduce carbon emissions, make our air cleaner, and save on fuel costs,“ Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday.

Read full story
21 comments

Bright green comet will soon make its first, and most likely only, recorded appearance

The comet, dubbed C/2022 E3 (ZTF), thought to have last passed through the solar system around 50,000 years ago will be visible in January. “We don’t have an estimate for the furthest it will get from the Earth yet — estimates vary — but if it does return it won’t be for at least 50,000 years,” Jessica Lee, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, England, told Newsweek in an interview.

Read full story
2 comments
Oklahoma State

Honoring Oklahoma’s centenarians: The mission of the Centenarians of Oklahoma

"I just feel that it's important that they know that somebody does care about them. And that's the reason for our existence, “ Gloria Helmuth, the director of an all-volunteer group called the Centenarians of Oklahoma, per NPR.

Read full story
1 comments

Historic swearing in on New Year’s Day for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

New York by the waterPhoto byPhoto by Brodie from Burst. “This day belongs to the girls, the young women who will grow up knowing that from this day forward there are no real barriers they can’t overcome,” Kathy Hochul stated after being sworn in by New York State NAACP president Hazel Dukes.

Read full story
12 comments
Denver, CO

Colorado tuner uses inheritance to purchase grand piano for 11-year-old prodigy he saw on local news

"[My] first reaction was, 'This kid is Mozart level. And he deserves the very best," professional Colorado piano tuner Bill Magnusson told Denver's ABC 7, per People.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

Texans banded together to save over 1,500 bats from certain death this winter

BatPhoto byImage by Jose Miguel Guardeño from Pixabay. ”That would really help in these situations where we continue to see these strange weather patterns come through. We could really use more space to rehabilitate the bats," Mary Warwick, the wildlife director for the Houston Humane Society, said in a video posted to Facebook.

Read full story
18 comments

How to best prepare your car for winter driving

Snowy antique carPhoto byPhoto by Matthew Henry from Burst. “If you were to leave a vehicle, you'd have to have a very good reason. You have to have a good idea where you are. You'd have to try to assess: 'What are my prospects of being rescued if the situation has gone on so long that it's potentially life-threatening?' " Eric Stern, a professor at the University at Albany's College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security, and Cybersecurity stated to NPR.

Read full story
8 comments
Columbus, OH

Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog Daycare

At a doggy day care in Columbus, Ohio, pets are loved and employees are given opportunities. "Everything is a life lesson. We don't sit down and have class time, but everything that we do is, in some way, shape, or form, something to help them in the future," middle school special education teacher Stephanie Sanzo stated to People.

Read full story

Super Nintendo World finally comes to the U.S. in February 2023

Super Mario figure gamePhoto byImage by Alexa from Pixabay. “From the moment guests pass through the iconic green pipe, a journey filled with exploration, discovery and play awaits that is entirely unlike anything they've experienced before," Universal Studios Hollywood stated in a press release.

Read full story
1 comments

Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet

The announcement was hailed by the White House as a way to maintain reliable mail service for Americans while modernizing the fleet, lowering operating costs, and increasing clean air in neighborhoods across the country.

Read full story
38 comments
Cambridge, MA

Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd woman

Harvard UniversityPhoto byImage by David Mark from Pixabay. “As a woman of color, as a daughter of immigrants, if my presence in this role affirms someone’s sense of belonging at Harvard, that is a great honor, “ stated Gay on the official Harvard Gazette website coupled with an introductory video.

Read full story
12 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homes

Dancers and DogsPhoto byCharlotte Ballet/Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/By6O1H8Aj_m/. "It is so special to know that our work might bring more attention to dogs and cats that deserve a second chance at a happy and comfortable life. And if we can bring a smile to people's faces at the same time, all the better!" Kelly Pratt, one of the creators of Dancers and Dogs, said in a statement, per People.

Read full story
2 comments

Moderna, Merck vaccine combo cut melanoma recurrence by 44 percent

VaccinePhoto byImage by Katja Fuhlert from Pixabay. "Moderna's trial shot uses the same mRNA vaccine technology that has played an integral role in the success of COVID-19 vaccines, and the combination with Keytruda "has the capacity to be a new paradigm in the treatment of cancer," Paul Burton, Moderna's chief medical officer said in an interview.

Read full story
4 comments

Scientists finally know why people get more colds and flu in winter

In a study hailed by the medical community as a breakthrough, scientists have discovered why people get more colds during winter. Boy with a coldPhoto byImage by Luisella Planeta LOVE PEACE 💛💙 from Pixabay.

Read full story
4 comments
Tempe, AZ

A 19 year-old college student launches Discover Me, a gender-identity discovery app

Lego LGBTQ rainbowPhoto byImage by radioconcept from Pixabay. “The app is designed to help trans, questioning and gender-nonconforming individuals find themselves, uncovering a name and pronouns that suit them and fit in every situation," stated Joshua Tint, per trendhunter.

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy