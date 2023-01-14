TikTok dogs from Alaska ride buses and go viral

A video of a group of dogs in Alaska boarding a special bus and claiming their seats has received over 50 million views on TikTok in the last week.

Dogs on bus Photo by Source: Instagram/@Mo_Mountain_Mutts

"I look in the rearview mirror of the bus as I'm driving sometimes. And I see all the dogs back there. And I can't believe we do this for a living," Mo Thompson, who runs the business with her husband Lee, told local station KTOO.

A dog walker has gone viral for his ‘doggy daycare bus,’ which picks up his clients’ pooches and transports them like schoolchildren.

Mo Mountain Mutts is a local dog walking and training business in Skagway, Alaska, run by husband-and-wife duo Lee and Mo Thompson. The business organizes three off-leash pack walks daily, transporting its canine customers in a passenger bus.

The bus, dubbed the "puppy bus" by the company's owners, is outfitted with special safety harnesses for the dogs.

According to The Washington Post, each bus trip includes about 12 dogs, and the riders frequently greet each other after boarding. Mo Mountain Mutts assigns seats to the dogs based on their personalities, ages, and manners.

Mo started walking friends' dogs at work in Skagway, Alaska, and the business grew from there.

The company began documenting bus rides not long ago and discovered that animal lovers couldn't get enough. The videos they make of their operation have gone viral and made national news.

Per The Washington Post:

“Mo and Lee regularly film portions of their bus rides and walks and share videos on social media. Lately they’ve been going viral. Mo Mountain Mutts has around 237,000 followers on Instagram, and 1.3 million followers on TikTok, but they reach far more people than that on social media.”

According to The Washington Post, Mo only started posting on social media for the dogs' owners.

The couple runs their puppy bus all year and has no plans to expand their business. However, they hope to make some extra money through Tik Tok and eventually expand into monetizing YouTube videos. Mo also provides web-based training sessions.

Momountainmutts.com is the website where they sell merchandise such as their yearly puppy calendar.

