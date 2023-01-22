US official warns of risks posed by heavy electric vehicles

B.R. Shenoy

The National Transportation Safety Board's Chair expressed concern on Wednesday about the safety risks posed by heavy electric vehicles when they collide with lighter vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qunsT_0kCxORnd00
Car electric hybridPhoto byImage by (Joenomias) Menno de Jong from Pixabay

“I’m concerned about the increased risk of severe injury and death for all road users from heavier curb weights and increasing size, power and performance of vehicles on our roads, including electric vehicles,” Jennifer Homendy, the head of the National Transportation Safety Board said in a keynote speech.

Electric vehicles offer many benefits such as being environmentally friendly and low maintenance, but they also have some drawbacks. One of these drawbacks is that they can be more destructive and expensive in accidents due to their weight.

Here is an excerpt from Popular Science:

“To get an electric car from place to place requires energy that utilizes batteries. And for cars that can handle a lot of range and power, those batteries add up. For instance, a GMC Hummer EV weighs over 9,000 pounds, around 2,900 of which is just batteries. Similar distinctions exist between the electric and ICE (internal combustion engine) versions of the Ford F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E, Volvo XC40 EV, and RAV4 EV. These electric versions may have lost the need for gasoline—but they’ve taken on some serious weight in return.”

Homendy’s keynote speech to the Transportation Research Board (TSB) annual meeting in Washington highlighted the significant contrast between electric vehicles (EVs) and their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts.

The issue of heavy vehicles causing more damage in accidents is not a new concern. In 2011, a study by Michael Anderson, a professor of economics at the University of California, found that being hit by a vehicle that is 1,000 lbs heavier than your own increases the likelihood of death by 47 percent.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is responsible for investigating transportation crashes, but they do not have the power to make regulations regarding traffic safety. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has this authority for vehicles. The chief of the NTSB stated that while she supports the effort to phase out carbon emissions, she is concerned that it could lead to more deaths on the roads. She did not provide a clear solution to this potential issue.

Per NPR:

“Sales of new electric vehicles in the U.S. rose nearly 65% last year to 807,000 — about 5.8% of all new vehicle sales. The Biden administration has set a goal of having EVs reach 50% of new vehicle sales by 2030 and is offering tax credits of up to $7,500 to get there. The consulting firm LMC Automotive has made a more modest prediction: It expects EVs to make up one-third of the new-vehicle market by 2030.”

Concluding Remarks

In conclusion, the increased weight of electric vehicles due to their batteries can pose a safety risk in accidents as they can cause more damage and injury compared to their internal combustion engine counterparts.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has raised concerns about this issue but they do not have the power to make regulations regarding traffic safety. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has this authority for vehicles.

While the effort to phase out carbon emissions is important, it is important to consider the potential safety risks and find a solution to mitigate them.

What are your thoughts on EVs? Let us know in the comments.

