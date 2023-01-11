Fisher-Price reminds consumers of 2019 recall of Rock 'n Play Sleepers after more deaths

The baby equipment was first recalled on April 12, 2019.

Sleeping baby Photo by Photo by Lisa Johnson from Burst

"Since the recall, approximately 70 additional fatalities have been reported, which includes at least eight fatalities that were reported to have occurred after the initial recall announcement. Approximately 100 deaths have reportedly occurred while infants were in the products," per the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, reports Parade.

Consumers are being reminded of a previous recall of nearly 4.7 million Rock n' Play sleepers, which has resulted in dozens of additional deaths since it was removed from the shelves.

After the original notice about the hazardous nature of the baby gear was released to the public on April 12, 2019, the brand issued a second recall on January 9, 2023.

At the time of the first recall, over 30 fatalities were reported in Rock 'n Play Sleepers after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained or under other circumstances.

From September 2009 to April 2019, the product was available at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target, and online retailers, such as Amazon, for around $40–$149.

Consumers who own the devices should immediately stop using them and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher. The brand confirms that the recall applies to all Rock n' Play models. The sale or distribution of the recalled sleepers is prohibited.

If you have a recalled unit, contact Fisher-Price at Rock 'n Play recall or www.mattel.com and click "Recall & Safety," or call 866-812-6518 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.

Closing Thoughts

Infant safety should always be a top priority, and the recall shows that companies and regulatory bodies need to be vigilant in ensuring that baby products meet safety standards.

Parents and caregivers should be aware of product recall and take them seriously, always following the manufacturer's instructions for use and inspecting their baby gear regularly for any signs of wear or damage.

In this case, the recall applies to all Rock n' Play models, and consumers should immediately stop using them and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

It is essential to follow the company's and regulatory bodies' recall instructions and stay informed about product safety.

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments.