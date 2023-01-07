Bright green comet will soon make its first, and most likely only, recorded appearance

B.R. Shenoy

The comet, dubbed C/2022 E3 (ZTF), thought to have last passed through the solar system around 50,000 years ago will be visible in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32mait_0k3rz8gQ00
CometPhoto byImage by A Owen from Pixabay

“We don’t have an estimate for the furthest it will get from the Earth yet — estimates vary — but if it does return it won’t be for at least 50,000 years,” Jessica Lee, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, England, told Newsweek in an interview.

Mark your calendars because you won't want to miss this: an extremely rare comet is set to pass through the sky in the coming weeks, and it may even be visible with the naked eye.

Green Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be visible to the naked eye at the end of the month for the first time since Neanderthal times, according to Space.com.

The Zwicky Transient Facility at the California Institute of Technology discovered the comet, which has a green glow, in March 2022. It was initially spotted near Jupiter.

According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the comet last passed through our solar system about 50,000 years ago.

NASA describes the comet as a long-period comet, and astronomers believe this will be its only recorded appearance.

According to NASA, the comet is thought to have come from the Oort Cloud, which is described as "a big, thick-walled bubble made of icy pieces of space debris," some of which are larger than mountains.

Here is an excerpt from Inverse:

“According to NASA, the new comet’s orbit will bring it within 100 million miles of the Sun on January 12, and within 26 million miles of Earth on February 1. Along the way, its eerie greenish glow should keep getting brighter, which makes mid-to-late January the perfect time to catch a glimpse of this comet. The few days around this month’s new Moon on January 21 will offer the darkest skies — if the weather holds out.”

Per NASA, observers in the Northern Hemisphere will be able to see the comet in the morning sky as it moves northwest this month. However, the Southern Hemisphere will be able to see it in early February 2023.

"If [the comet] continues its current trend in brightness, it'll be easy to spot with binoculars, and it's just possible it could become visible to the unaided eye under dark skies," NASA said in a video for stargazers, per thrillist.

Comets

Comets are small, icy celestial bodies that orbit the Sun. They are made up of a mixture of dust, water, ice, and various frozen gases and are believed to be leftovers from the solar system's formation more than 4 billion years ago.

When a comet gets close to the Sun, the heat from the Sun causes some of the ice in the comet to vaporize, creating a glowing coma (a cloud of gas and dust) around the comet's nucleus. The coma is surrounded by a bright halo of light called the corona. The comet's coma and corona can be seen from Earth as a bright, fuzzy patch of light in the sky.

As the comet continues in its orbit, it leaves behind a long, glowing tail of gas and dust that always points away from the Sun.

Will you be stargazing? Let us know in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# News# Space# Science# Outer Space# Astronomy

Comments / 2

Published by

Content Creator||Writing stories that give people something to ponder about. https://original.newsbreak.com/@b-r-shenoy-1591448

Houston, TX
8289 followers

More from B.R. Shenoy

New York City, NY

New York City agencies will go green with over 900 new electric vehicles

“When New Yorkers see cars, trucks, and vans with the ‘NYC’ logo on the side, they can rest assured that those vehicles are contributing to a greener city. We are already ahead of schedule in transitioning city vehicles away from fossil fuels, and this new grant will allow us to take nearly 1,000 fossil-fuel vehicles off our roads, helping us reduce carbon emissions, make our air cleaner, and save on fuel costs,“ Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday.

Read full story
18 comments
Oklahoma State

Honoring Oklahoma’s centenarians: The mission of the Centenarians of Oklahoma

"I just feel that it's important that they know that somebody does care about them. And that's the reason for our existence, “ Gloria Helmuth, the director of an all-volunteer group called the Centenarians of Oklahoma, per NPR.

Read full story
1 comments

Historic swearing in on New Year’s Day for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

New York by the waterPhoto byPhoto by Brodie from Burst. “This day belongs to the girls, the young women who will grow up knowing that from this day forward there are no real barriers they can’t overcome,” Kathy Hochul stated after being sworn in by New York State NAACP president Hazel Dukes.

Read full story
12 comments
Denver, CO

Colorado tuner uses inheritance to purchase grand piano for 11-year-old prodigy he saw on local news

"[My] first reaction was, 'This kid is Mozart level. And he deserves the very best," professional Colorado piano tuner Bill Magnusson told Denver's ABC 7, per People.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

Texans banded together to save over 1,500 bats from certain death this winter

BatPhoto byImage by Jose Miguel Guardeño from Pixabay. ”That would really help in these situations where we continue to see these strange weather patterns come through. We could really use more space to rehabilitate the bats," Mary Warwick, the wildlife director for the Houston Humane Society, said in a video posted to Facebook.

Read full story
18 comments

How to best prepare your car for winter driving

Snowy antique carPhoto byPhoto by Matthew Henry from Burst. “If you were to leave a vehicle, you'd have to have a very good reason. You have to have a good idea where you are. You'd have to try to assess: 'What are my prospects of being rescued if the situation has gone on so long that it's potentially life-threatening?' " Eric Stern, a professor at the University at Albany's College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security, and Cybersecurity stated to NPR.

Read full story
8 comments
Columbus, OH

Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog Daycare

At a doggy day care in Columbus, Ohio, pets are loved and employees are given opportunities. "Everything is a life lesson. We don't sit down and have class time, but everything that we do is, in some way, shape, or form, something to help them in the future," middle school special education teacher Stephanie Sanzo stated to People.

Read full story

Super Nintendo World finally comes to the U.S. in February 2023

Super Mario figure gamePhoto byImage by Alexa from Pixabay. “From the moment guests pass through the iconic green pipe, a journey filled with exploration, discovery and play awaits that is entirely unlike anything they've experienced before," Universal Studios Hollywood stated in a press release.

Read full story
1 comments

Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet

The announcement was hailed by the White House as a way to maintain reliable mail service for Americans while modernizing the fleet, lowering operating costs, and increasing clean air in neighborhoods across the country.

Read full story
38 comments
Cambridge, MA

Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd woman

Harvard UniversityPhoto byImage by David Mark from Pixabay. “As a woman of color, as a daughter of immigrants, if my presence in this role affirms someone’s sense of belonging at Harvard, that is a great honor, “ stated Gay on the official Harvard Gazette website coupled with an introductory video.

Read full story
12 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homes

Dancers and DogsPhoto byCharlotte Ballet/Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/By6O1H8Aj_m/. "It is so special to know that our work might bring more attention to dogs and cats that deserve a second chance at a happy and comfortable life. And if we can bring a smile to people's faces at the same time, all the better!" Kelly Pratt, one of the creators of Dancers and Dogs, said in a statement, per People.

Read full story
2 comments

Moderna, Merck vaccine combo cut melanoma recurrence by 44 percent

VaccinePhoto byImage by Katja Fuhlert from Pixabay. "Moderna's trial shot uses the same mRNA vaccine technology that has played an integral role in the success of COVID-19 vaccines, and the combination with Keytruda "has the capacity to be a new paradigm in the treatment of cancer," Paul Burton, Moderna's chief medical officer said in an interview.

Read full story
4 comments

Scientists finally know why people get more colds and flu in winter

In a study hailed by the medical community as a breakthrough, scientists have discovered why people get more colds during winter. Boy with a coldPhoto byImage by Luisella Planeta LOVE PEACE 💛💙 from Pixabay.

Read full story
4 comments
Tempe, AZ

A 19 year-old college student launches Discover Me, a gender-identity discovery app

Lego LGBTQ rainbowPhoto byImage by radioconcept from Pixabay. “The app is designed to help trans, questioning and gender-nonconforming individuals find themselves, uncovering a name and pronouns that suit them and fit in every situation," stated Joshua Tint, per trendhunter.

Read full story
15 comments

Meet the ‘adventure cat,’ who travels the world in style

Liebchen's social media adventures have amassed quite a following. Liebchen the traveling catPhoto byPhoto Credit: LIEBCHEN.TRAVELS. "He was so energetic and active, so I just started taking him everywhere, from biking and camping to road trips and hikes…He took right to the harness and leash," says Erin Geldermans, per People.

Read full story
8 comments
Madison, WI

TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machine

Carry-on baggage at the airportPhoto byImage by Stela Di from Pixabay. "When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules…At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine," the TSA tweeted.

Read full story
5 comments

Meet Jonathan, the oldest-known animal in the world

This weekend, he celebrated his 190th birthday with a "cake" prepared with fresh vegetables and the title of the world's oldest-known animal. Jonathan the tortoisePhoto byCredit: Guinness World Records.

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

New York City hiring a new "rat czar" to aid in the city's ongoing rodent control effort

"If you have the drive, determination, and killer instinct needed to fight New York City's relentless rat population — then your dream job awaits," Mayor Eric Adams' office wrote on Twitter.

Read full story
24 comments
Fort Worth, TX

McDonald's is experimenting with a futuristic drive-thru concept

"At McDonald's, we've been setting the standard for Drive Thrus for more than 45 years…As our customers' needs continue to change, we are committed to finding new ways to serve them faster and easier than ever before," said Max Carmona, McDonald's senior director of global design & restaurant development, in a news release.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy