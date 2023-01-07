Bright green comet will soon make its first, and most likely only, recorded appearance

The comet, dubbed C/2022 E3 (ZTF), thought to have last passed through the solar system around 50,000 years ago will be visible in January.

Comet Photo by Image by A Owen from Pixabay

“We don’t have an estimate for the furthest it will get from the Earth yet — estimates vary — but if it does return it won’t be for at least 50,000 years,” Jessica Lee, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, England, told Newsweek in an interview.

Mark your calendars because you won't want to miss this: an extremely rare comet is set to pass through the sky in the coming weeks, and it may even be visible with the naked eye.

Green Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be visible to the naked eye at the end of the month for the first time since Neanderthal times, according to Space.com.

The Zwicky Transient Facility at the California Institute of Technology discovered the comet, which has a green glow, in March 2022. It was initially spotted near Jupiter.

According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the comet last passed through our solar system about 50,000 years ago.

NASA describes the comet as a long-period comet, and astronomers believe this will be its only recorded appearance.

According to NASA, the comet is thought to have come from the Oort Cloud, which is described as "a big, thick-walled bubble made of icy pieces of space debris," some of which are larger than mountains.

Here is an excerpt from Inverse:

“According to NASA, the new comet’s orbit will bring it within 100 million miles of the Sun on January 12, and within 26 million miles of Earth on February 1. Along the way, its eerie greenish glow should keep getting brighter, which makes mid-to-late January the perfect time to catch a glimpse of this comet. The few days around this month’s new Moon on January 21 will offer the darkest skies — if the weather holds out.”

Per NASA, observers in the Northern Hemisphere will be able to see the comet in the morning sky as it moves northwest this month. However, the Southern Hemisphere will be able to see it in early February 2023.

"If [the comet] continues its current trend in brightness, it'll be easy to spot with binoculars, and it's just possible it could become visible to the unaided eye under dark skies," NASA said in a video for stargazers, per thrillist.

Comets

Comets are small, icy celestial bodies that orbit the Sun. They are made up of a mixture of dust, water, ice, and various frozen gases and are believed to be leftovers from the solar system's formation more than 4 billion years ago.

When a comet gets close to the Sun, the heat from the Sun causes some of the ice in the comet to vaporize, creating a glowing coma (a cloud of gas and dust) around the comet's nucleus. The coma is surrounded by a bright halo of light called the corona. The comet's coma and corona can be seen from Earth as a bright, fuzzy patch of light in the sky.

As the comet continues in its orbit, it leaves behind a long, glowing tail of gas and dust that always points away from the Sun.

Will you be stargazing? Let us know in the comments.