Honoring Oklahoma's Centenarians: The Mission of the Centenarians of Oklahoma

"I just feel that it's important that they know that somebody does care about them. And that's the reason for our existence, “ Gloria Helmuth, the director of an all-volunteer group called the Centenarians of Oklahoma, per NPR.

The Centenarians of Oklahoma is an all-volunteer organization. Their mission is straightforward: to recognize anyone in the state who is 100 years old or older.

Per NPR:

“The U.S. has more centenarians overall than any other nation, and thanks to medical advances and changes in lifestyle, it's a growing population. There are about 90,000 centenarians living in the U.S. today, according to the Census Bureau, nearly three times as many as there were some 40 years ago. In another 40 years, that number could swell to nearly 600,000.”

According to the Centenarians of Oklahoma, there are approximately 500 people in Oklahoma who are 100 years old or older. Since its inception in 1991, the organization claims to have honored over 2,700 people.

A typical tribute ceremony includes a brief biographical sketch of each new centenarian, as well as some trivia gathered by the group over its more than 30 years of operation. Each new inductee receives a certificate as well as a "Golden Okie" pin.

Birthday and Christmas cards and an annual remembrance gift continue to be sent to the centenarian.

The group's work also has an academic component. When a centenarian dies, volunteers take the biographical information they've gathered and send it to Oklahoma State University's Edmon Low Library for researchers who study centenarians. The data has also been shared with the Oklahoma Historical Society.

Closing Thoughts

It is heartwarming to see the dedication of the Centenarians of Oklahoma in honoring and recognizing individuals who have reached the impressive milestone of 100 years old.

The work of the group not only helps to celebrate these individuals and their accomplishments, but also contributes valuable data for researchers studying centenarians.

It is important to recognize and appreciate the contributions and experiences of older members of our society, and the Centenarians of Oklahoma are doing important work in this regard.

