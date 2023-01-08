Colorado tuner uses inheritance to purchase grand piano for 11-year-old prodigy he saw on local news

Piano Photo by Photo by Shopify Photos from Burst

"[My] first reaction was, 'This kid is Mozart level. And he deserves the very best," professional Colorado piano tuner Bill Magnusson told Denver's ABC 7, per People.

My next story highlights the power of music to inspire and bring people together, and the generosity of those who are willing to support and nurture the talents of others.

Jude Nyame Yie Kofie, 11, was featured on Denver's ABC 7 in September after going viral on YouTube for surprising his father with "hidden musical mastery."

His extraordinary talent and piano artistry were featured in the segment on Denver's ABC 7.

Soon after the show ended, Bill Magnusson, a professional Colorado piano tuner who lived about an hour away, called the station.

He was completely blown away by Kofie's talent and wanted to help him grow as a musician. Kofie was practicing and learning on an old small electric piano before the news segment.

Magnusson decided to buy him a grand piano. The tuner informed the station that he had received money from his father's estate and intended to help the young genius because he knew his father would have wanted to.

According to Kofie's father, who spoke to the news station, he could never afford a grand piano and never imagined having one in his living room.

Magnusson not only found Kofie a piano, but also a piano teacher named Mr. Sullivan.

Closing Thoughts

Magnusson's generous gift of a grand piano to Kofie will almost certainly impact Kofie's ability to continue learning and growing as a musician. It's inspiring to see people banding together to support and encourage the talents of others, particularly young people like Kofie.

This story serves as a reminder of the power of generosity and the importance of nurturing the next generation's talents.

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments.