Houston, TX

Texans banded together to save over 1,500 bats from certain death this winter

B.R. Shenoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G96eF_0jxq2pd300
BatPhoto byImage by Jose Miguel Guardeño from Pixabay

”That would really help in these situations where we continue to see these strange weather patterns come through. We could really use more space to rehabilitate the bats," Mary Warwick, the wildlife director for the Houston Humane Society, said in a video posted to Facebook.

Last week, Houston experienced freezing temperatures as an Arctic blast swept across much of the country.

According to a Facebook video posted by the Houston Humane Society, the Mexican free-tailed bats that roost at Houston's Waugh Bridge went into shock when temperatures dropped below freezing last week. This caused them to lose their grip on their habitat and fall to the ground.

Wildlife rescuers saved them by administering fluids and keeping them warm in incubators. Since December 22, over 1500 bats have been rescued from the Waugh Street Bridge and from Pearland.

According to center director Mary Warwick, the society's Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Center rescued hundreds of bats from beneath the bridge, as well as another group of bats from elsewhere in the Houston area that went into hypothermic shock. She stated that some were being cared for in dog kennels in her attic.

According to The Verge:

“Fortunately, the weather was just right for their release yesterday. The Human Society even set up a Facebook event to invite the public to watch the bats’ homecoming. Some 700 bats were brought back to their colony under Waugh Bridge Wednesday evening. “Hundreds” more were returned to a separate colony at the Pearland Fite Road Bridge in Brazoria County.”

Per NPR:

“The humane society is now working to raise money for facility upgrades that would include a bat room, Warwick added. Next month, Warwick — the only person who rehabilitates bats in Houston — said the society's entire animal rehabilitation team will be vaccinated against rabies and trained in bat rehabilitation as they prepare to move into a larger facility with a dedicated bat room.”

Mexican Free-tailed Bats

Mexican free-tailed bats (Tadarida brasiliensis) are found throughout much of the Americas, including the southern United States, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. They typically inhabit warm, dry environments such as deserts, grasslands, and savannas, and can often be found roosting in caves, abandoned mines, and buildings. 

These bats are important ecologically as they are voracious insectivores, consuming large quantities of insects, including agricultural pests, which helps to control pest populations and improve crop yields. 

Mexican free-tailed bats are also important culturally and economically, as they attract tourists to places where they can be observed, such as the Congress Avenue Bridge in Austin, Texas.

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Animals# Houston# Winter# Science# Environment

Comments / 18

Published by

Content Creator||Writing stories that give people something to ponder about. https://original.newsbreak.com/@b-r-shenoy-1591448

Houston, TX
8260 followers

More from B.R. Shenoy

Historic swearing in on New Year’s Day for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

New York by the waterPhoto byPhoto by Brodie from Burst. “This day belongs to the girls, the young women who will grow up knowing that from this day forward there are no real barriers they can’t overcome,” Kathy Hochul stated after being sworn in by New York State NAACP president Hazel Dukes.

Read full story
10 comments

How to best prepare your car for winter driving

Snowy antique carPhoto byPhoto by Matthew Henry from Burst. “If you were to leave a vehicle, you'd have to have a very good reason. You have to have a good idea where you are. You'd have to try to assess: 'What are my prospects of being rescued if the situation has gone on so long that it's potentially life-threatening?' " Eric Stern, a professor at the University at Albany's College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security, and Cybersecurity stated to NPR.

Read full story
8 comments
Columbus, OH

Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog Daycare

Dog adorable animalPhoto byImage by Helena Sushitskaya from Pixabay. “This is their happy place; this is where they can come every day and know that they're going to be loved and supported and have fun. Every day is something new — every day is something fun,” educational assistant Megan Ramage stated to People.

Read full story

Super Nintendo World finally comes to the U.S. in February 2023

Super Mario figure gamePhoto byImage by Alexa from Pixabay. “From the moment guests pass through the iconic green pipe, a journey filled with exploration, discovery and play awaits that is entirely unlike anything they've experienced before," Universal Studios Hollywood stated in a press release.

Read full story
1 comments

Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet

The announcement was hailed by the White House as a way to maintain reliable mail service for Americans while modernizing the fleet, lowering operating costs, and increasing clean air in neighborhoods across the country.

Read full story
38 comments
Cambridge, MA

Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd woman

Harvard UniversityPhoto byImage by David Mark from Pixabay. “As a woman of color, as a daughter of immigrants, if my presence in this role affirms someone’s sense of belonging at Harvard, that is a great honor, “ stated Gay on the official Harvard Gazette website coupled with an introductory video.

Read full story
12 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homes

Dancers and DogsPhoto byCharlotte Ballet/Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/By6O1H8Aj_m/. "It is so special to know that our work might bring more attention to dogs and cats that deserve a second chance at a happy and comfortable life. And if we can bring a smile to people's faces at the same time, all the better!" Kelly Pratt, one of the creators of Dancers and Dogs, said in a statement, per People.

Read full story
2 comments

Moderna, Merck vaccine combo cut melanoma recurrence by 44 percent

VaccinePhoto byImage by Katja Fuhlert from Pixabay. "Moderna's trial shot uses the same mRNA vaccine technology that has played an integral role in the success of COVID-19 vaccines, and the combination with Keytruda "has the capacity to be a new paradigm in the treatment of cancer," Paul Burton, Moderna's chief medical officer said in an interview.

Read full story
4 comments

Scientists finally know why people get more colds and flu in winter

In a study hailed by the medical community as a breakthrough, scientists have discovered why people get more colds during winter. Boy with a coldPhoto byImage by Luisella Planeta LOVE PEACE 💛💙 from Pixabay.

Read full story
4 comments
Tempe, AZ

A 19 year-old college student launches Discover Me, a gender-identity discovery app

Lego LGBTQ rainbowPhoto byImage by radioconcept from Pixabay. “The app is designed to help trans, questioning and gender-nonconforming individuals find themselves, uncovering a name and pronouns that suit them and fit in every situation," stated Joshua Tint, per trendhunter.

Read full story
15 comments

Meet the ‘adventure cat,’ who travels the world in style

Liebchen's social media adventures have amassed quite a following. Liebchen the traveling catPhoto byPhoto Credit: LIEBCHEN.TRAVELS. "He was so energetic and active, so I just started taking him everywhere, from biking and camping to road trips and hikes…He took right to the harness and leash," says Erin Geldermans, per People.

Read full story
8 comments
Madison, WI

TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machine

Carry-on baggage at the airportPhoto byImage by Stela Di from Pixabay. "When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules…At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine," the TSA tweeted.

Read full story
5 comments

Meet Jonathan, the oldest-known animal in the world

This weekend, he celebrated his 190th birthday with a "cake" prepared with fresh vegetables and the title of the world's oldest-known animal. Jonathan the tortoisePhoto byCredit: Guinness World Records.

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

New York City hiring a new "rat czar" to aid in the city's ongoing rodent control effort

"If you have the drive, determination, and killer instinct needed to fight New York City's relentless rat population — then your dream job awaits," Mayor Eric Adams' office wrote on Twitter.

Read full story
24 comments
Fort Worth, TX

McDonald's is experimenting with a futuristic drive-thru concept

"At McDonald's, we've been setting the standard for Drive Thrus for more than 45 years…As our customers' needs continue to change, we are committed to finding new ways to serve them faster and easier than ever before," said Max Carmona, McDonald's senior director of global design & restaurant development, in a news release.

Read full story
9 comments
Oregon State

Parents welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago

A couple has given birth to twins from the longest-frozen embryos ever to result in a live birth. Scientist Injecting Red Liquid Into Bottle PhotoPhoto byPhoto by Shopify Partners from Burst.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Texas woman found by family 51 years after being kidnapped as a baby

Missing personPhoto byImage by Stephan from Pixabay. "Our finding Melissa was purely because of DNA, not because of any police or FBI involvement, podcast involvement, or even our family's own private investigations or speculations," Sharon Highsmith, one of Melissa’s siblings, wrote on Facebook.

Read full story
5 comments

World's oldest living cat record goes to Flossie a 26-year-old British feline

Flossie the CatPhoto byCATS PROTECTION / GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS. “We were flabbergasted when vet records showed Flossie to be nearly 27. She's the oldest cat I've ever met; at least 120 in human years," Naomi Rosling, a branch coordinator for Cats Protection, told Guinness World Records.

Read full story
7 comments

Pin-ups for Vets is a nonprofit empowering female veterans and supporting troops by channeling classic looks

“The calendar images are starting a conversation about women in the military. People see the images and want to know the stories behind the ladies. They ask, 'Who is she?' 'Where did she serve?' 'What did she do in the military?' The stories of our lady veterans need to be told. The ladies tell me that people often assume that they are not veterans because of their gender... These ladies are changing the narrative of what it means to be a veteran. They are breaking the stereotype,” stated the founder of Pin-Ups for Vets, Gina Elise, per Shoutout Socal.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy