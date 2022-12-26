How to best prepare your car for winter driving

B.R. Shenoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MbVK1_0junljf100
Snowy antique carPhoto byPhoto by Matthew Henry from Burst

“If you were to leave a vehicle, you'd have to have a very good reason. You have to have a good idea where you are. You'd have to try to assess: 'What are my prospects of being rescued if the situation has gone on so long that it's potentially life-threatening?' " Eric Stern, a professor at the University at Albany's College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security, and Cybersecurity stated to NPR. 

Driving in a winter storm can be treacherous and dangerous. It's important to be prepared and take extra precautions when operating a vehicle in these conditions.

Per David Bennett, a repair systems manager for AAA, essential car provisions include:

phone charger

flashlight with extra batteries 

first-aid kit 

protein bars and other nonperishable foods (switch those out every few months) 

a few bottles of water 

extra pet food, if applicable 

shovel or ice scraper

Blankets, extra clothes, hats, scarves, and gloves are all excellent things to keep in the car, according to Eric Stern, a professor at the University at Albany's College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security, and Cybersecurity. 

Stern and Bennett both recommend that you keep your gas tank full.

Stern and Bennett claim that because a car is the safest place to be in this situation, it is critical to maintain the vehicle to withstand bad weather. 

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends several steps for car maintenance and winter driving conditions. 

To avoid carbon monoxide poisoning, drivers should keep exhaust pipes clear of snow and ice, according to the EPA. It also advises against driving with the windows up or in an enclosed space for extended periods.

Travelers should keep an eye on the weather forecasts for where they are and where they are going. Stern advises that you should never be too proud to turn back if the weather is too dangerous to continue.

Here are some additional tips for drivers to stay safe during winter storms:

  1. Slow down: Reduced visibility and slippery roads can make driving more difficult during winter storms. Slow down and give yourself extra time to react to changing conditions.
  2. Use your headlights: Turn on your headlights to improve your visibility to other drivers, even during the day.
  3. Increase your following distance: Leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you to give yourself time to react if you need to brake suddenly.
  4. Avoid sudden movements: Sudden movements, such as sudden braking or sharp turns, can cause your car to lose traction on slippery roads. Try to make smooth, gradual movements when driving in winter conditions.
  5. Be cautious on bridges and overpasses: These surfaces freeze before regular roads do, so be extra cautious when driving on them.
  6. Avoid using cruise control: It can be tempting to use the cruise control to maintain a constant speed, but it can also cause you to lose control of your car on slippery roads.
  7. Know how to use your car's safety features: Familiarize yourself with your car's traction control and stability control systems, and know how to turn them on if needed.

I hope these tips are helpful! Stay safe out there!

Are you and your car ready for the winter? Let us know in the comments. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Emergency preparedness# Winter weather# Traffic# News# Travel

Comments / 8

Published by

Content Creator||Writing stories that give people something to ponder about. https://original.newsbreak.com/@b-r-shenoy-1591448

Houston, TX
8234 followers

More from B.R. Shenoy

Houston, TX

Texans banded together to save over 1,500 bats from certain death this winter

BatPhoto byImage by Jose Miguel Guardeño from Pixabay. ”That would really help in these situations where we continue to see these strange weather patterns come through. We could really use more space to rehabilitate the bats," Mary Warwick, the wildlife director for the Houston Humane Society, said in a video posted to Facebook.

Read full story
15 comments
Columbus, OH

Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog Daycare

Dog adorable animalPhoto byImage by Helena Sushitskaya from Pixabay. “This is their happy place; this is where they can come every day and know that they're going to be loved and supported and have fun. Every day is something new — every day is something fun,” educational assistant Megan Ramage stated to People.

Read full story

Super Nintendo World finally comes to the U.S. in February 2023

Super Mario figure gamePhoto byImage by Alexa from Pixabay. “From the moment guests pass through the iconic green pipe, a journey filled with exploration, discovery and play awaits that is entirely unlike anything they've experienced before," Universal Studios Hollywood stated in a press release.

Read full story
1 comments

Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet

The announcement was hailed by the White House as a way to maintain reliable mail service for Americans while modernizing the fleet, lowering operating costs, and increasing clean air in neighborhoods across the country.

Read full story
38 comments
Cambridge, MA

Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd woman

Harvard UniversityPhoto byImage by David Mark from Pixabay. “As a woman of color, as a daughter of immigrants, if my presence in this role affirms someone’s sense of belonging at Harvard, that is a great honor, “ stated Gay on the official Harvard Gazette website coupled with an introductory video.

Read full story
12 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homes

Dancers and DogsPhoto byCharlotte Ballet/Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/By6O1H8Aj_m/. "It is so special to know that our work might bring more attention to dogs and cats that deserve a second chance at a happy and comfortable life. And if we can bring a smile to people's faces at the same time, all the better!" Kelly Pratt, one of the creators of Dancers and Dogs, said in a statement, per People.

Read full story
2 comments

Moderna, Merck vaccine combo cut melanoma recurrence by 44 percent

VaccinePhoto byImage by Katja Fuhlert from Pixabay. "Moderna's trial shot uses the same mRNA vaccine technology that has played an integral role in the success of COVID-19 vaccines, and the combination with Keytruda "has the capacity to be a new paradigm in the treatment of cancer," Paul Burton, Moderna's chief medical officer said in an interview.

Read full story
4 comments

Scientists finally know why people get more colds and flu in winter

In a study hailed by the medical community as a breakthrough, scientists have discovered why people get more colds during winter. Boy with a coldPhoto byImage by Luisella Planeta LOVE PEACE 💛💙 from Pixabay.

Read full story
4 comments
Tempe, AZ

A 19 year-old college student launches Discover Me, a gender-identity discovery app

Lego LGBTQ rainbowPhoto byImage by radioconcept from Pixabay. “The app is designed to help trans, questioning and gender-nonconforming individuals find themselves, uncovering a name and pronouns that suit them and fit in every situation," stated Joshua Tint, per trendhunter.

Read full story
15 comments

Meet the ‘adventure cat,’ who travels the world in style

Liebchen's social media adventures have amassed quite a following. Liebchen the traveling catPhoto byPhoto Credit: LIEBCHEN.TRAVELS. "He was so energetic and active, so I just started taking him everywhere, from biking and camping to road trips and hikes…He took right to the harness and leash," says Erin Geldermans, per People.

Read full story
8 comments
Madison, WI

TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machine

Carry-on baggage at the airportPhoto byImage by Stela Di from Pixabay. "When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules…At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine," the TSA tweeted.

Read full story
5 comments

Meet Jonathan, the oldest-known animal in the world

This weekend, he celebrated his 190th birthday with a "cake" prepared with fresh vegetables and the title of the world's oldest-known animal. Jonathan the tortoisePhoto byCredit: Guinness World Records.

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

New York City hiring a new "rat czar" to aid in the city's ongoing rodent control effort

"If you have the drive, determination, and killer instinct needed to fight New York City's relentless rat population — then your dream job awaits," Mayor Eric Adams' office wrote on Twitter.

Read full story
24 comments
Fort Worth, TX

McDonald's is experimenting with a futuristic drive-thru concept

"At McDonald's, we've been setting the standard for Drive Thrus for more than 45 years…As our customers' needs continue to change, we are committed to finding new ways to serve them faster and easier than ever before," said Max Carmona, McDonald's senior director of global design & restaurant development, in a news release.

Read full story
9 comments
Oregon State

Parents welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago

A couple has given birth to twins from the longest-frozen embryos ever to result in a live birth. Scientist Injecting Red Liquid Into Bottle PhotoPhoto byPhoto by Shopify Partners from Burst.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Texas woman found by family 51 years after being kidnapped as a baby

Missing personPhoto byImage by Stephan from Pixabay. "Our finding Melissa was purely because of DNA, not because of any police or FBI involvement, podcast involvement, or even our family's own private investigations or speculations," Sharon Highsmith, one of Melissa’s siblings, wrote on Facebook.

Read full story
5 comments

World's oldest living cat record goes to Flossie a 26-year-old British feline

Flossie the CatPhoto byCATS PROTECTION / GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS. “We were flabbergasted when vet records showed Flossie to be nearly 27. She's the oldest cat I've ever met; at least 120 in human years," Naomi Rosling, a branch coordinator for Cats Protection, told Guinness World Records.

Read full story
7 comments

Pin-ups for Vets is a nonprofit empowering female veterans and supporting troops by channeling classic looks

“The calendar images are starting a conversation about women in the military. People see the images and want to know the stories behind the ladies. They ask, 'Who is she?' 'Where did she serve?' 'What did she do in the military?' The stories of our lady veterans need to be told. The ladies tell me that people often assume that they are not veterans because of their gender... These ladies are changing the narrative of what it means to be a veteran. They are breaking the stereotype,” stated the founder of Pin-Ups for Vets, Gina Elise, per Shoutout Socal.

Read full story
5 comments

Child genius has achieved highest possible score on Mensa test - placing him higher than Einstein and Hawking

Albert EinsteinPhoto byImage by Stefan Schweihofer from Pixabay. “Everyone at school thinks I am very smart, and I have always wanted to know if I was in the top 2% of the people who take the test," Yusuf Shah told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy