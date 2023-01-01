Columbus, OH

Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog Daycare

“This is their happy place; this is where they can come every day and know that they're going to be loved and supported and have fun. Every day is something new — every day is something fun,” educational assistant Megan Ramage stated to People.

A dog daycare is a business that provides a safe and supervised environment for dogs to socialize and play while their owners are away at work or otherwise occupied.

Pathways to Independence is a Columbus, Ohio-based nonprofit founded by middle school special education teacher Stephanie Sanzo and educational assistant Megan Ramage, per People.

The nonprofit in Central Ohio runs a dog daycare where adults with developmental disabilities learn life and job skills while receiving the unconditional love of dogs.

The dog daycare has an average of 80 canine clients per day and currently has 16 unpaid adult "interns" with special needs ranging in age from 18 to 65. The team assists the kennel staff in grooming and cleaning up after the dogs while interacting with the animals and the community.

“Everything is a life lesson. We don't sit down and have class time, but everything that we do is, in some way, shape, or form, something to help them in the future,” middle school special education teacher Stephanie Sanzo stated to People.

Closing Thoughts

Pathways to Independence is a wonderful organization that makes a difference in the lives of dogs and people with developmental disabilities. It's great to see organizations like this one that provide valuable opportunities for people with developmental disabilities to learn new skills and contribute to their community in meaningful ways.

Visit the nonprofit's website to find out more about Pathways to Independence of Central Ohio and to donate to its cause.

What are your thoughts on this inspiring nonprofit? Let us know in the comments.

