Super Nintendo World finally comes to the U.S. in February 2023

“From the moment guests pass through the iconic green pipe, a journey filled with exploration, discovery and play awaits that is entirely unlike anything they've experienced before," Universal Studios Hollywood stated in a press release.

Super Nintendo World, a ride and interactive area themed around the Super Mario video games, will open at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday, February 17, 2023.

It will be the first Super Nintendo World in the United States and the second worldwide after the park in Japan. The first park opened on March 18, 2021, at Universal Studios Japan.

Super Nintendo World will feature one ride, Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, as well as several interactive areas such as Mount Beanpole and Bowser's Castle, the Toadstool Cafe restaurant, and the 1Up Factory retail shop.

The land will be located on the lower lot of Universal Studios Hollywood, which is already home to rides themed to the "Jurassic Park" and "Transformers" franchises. Super Nintendo World will be different in that the entire surrounding area will be designed to immerse guests in a Nintendo game.

Universal Studios Hollywood is located near Los Angeles in Universal City, California.

According to People:

“Guests will also have the option to purchase a Power-Up Band, described as wristbands that sync with Universal Studios' free downloadable app, which will keep individual and team scores and track the collection of digital coins and keys after winning challenges throughout the land. Power-Up Bands will also grant "extra-special interactions" with Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach, per a release.”

Per the AV Club:

"The opening of Super Nintendo World in California comes two years after a similar attraction opened in Osaka, Japan. Back in Japan, they are already working on a Donkey Kong-themed expansion to their Super Nintendo World. Additionally, The Pokémon Company previously signed a deal with Universal Studios Japan to install Pokémon themed attractions as well. There's also a Super Nintendo World currently being built in Orlando, but the opening date for the location has been pushed to 2025."

