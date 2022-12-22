Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet

The announcement was hailed by the White House as a way to maintain reliable mail service for Americans while modernizing the fleet, lowering operating costs, and increasing clean air in neighborhoods across the country.

Mail Truck Photo by Image by F. Muhammad from Pixabay

”As I have said from the beginning of this journey, the Postal Service needed to replace a 30-year-old fleet of unsafe vehicles, which was specifically designed to do our unique work. The tremendous initiative we are now announcing today is directionally where we anticipated landing all along,” Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said at a press conference outside USPS headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Postal Service announced on December 20 that it intends to buy 66,000 electric vehicles for its delivery fleet as part of a $9.6 billion modernization effort over the next five years, according to CBS News.

Per reports, the new plan calls for purchasing:

45,0000 electric "Next Generation Delivery Vehicles" (NGDV) by Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Defense

electric "Next Generation Delivery Vehicles" (NGDV) by Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Defense 21,000 electric vehicles of different designs from other automakers and necessary infrastructure

electric vehicles of different designs from other automakers and necessary infrastructure 15,000 gas-powered NGDVs

gas-powered NGDVs 25,000 conventional trucks

All new vehicles purchased by the postal service between 2026 and 2028 will be electric.

Per Fiscal Times:

“The announcement marks a shift in the strategy previously announced by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump appointee who said last year that he planned to purchase mostly gas-powered trucks to replace the mail service’s aging fleet of more than 200,000 vehicles. DeJoy said the funds provided to the post office in the Inflation Reduction Act – $1.3 billion for electric delivery vehicles and $1.7 billion for charging infrastructure – played a key role in formulating the new plan, as did improving finances at the USPS.”

President Biden issued an executive order in January 2021 mandating that all federal vehicles be zero-emission by 2035. On the state level, a few governments, including New York and California, have announced plans to phase out all gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

Thoughts

“Instead of receiving pollution with their daily mail packages, communities across the U.S. will get the relief of cleaner air,” Katherine García, director of the Sierra Club’s Clean Transportation for All campaign, said in a statement.

"This is the Biden climate strategy on wheels, and the U.S. Postal Service delivering for the American people,'' said White House climate adviser Ali Zaidi.

“The new plan "sets the postal fleet on a course for electrification, significantly reduces vehicles miles traveled in the network and places USPS at the forefront of the clean transportation revolution," stated John Podesta, a senior White House adviser.

“The Postal Service is cementing itself as a leader in accelerating the expansion of electric vehicles across the United States, and proving that it can continue delivering its trusted services in a cleaner more effective way,” stated White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory.

What are your thoughts on electric mail delivery vehicles? Let us know in the comments.

Related by B.R. Shenoy:

New York City will spend $18.5 million to purchase 51 electric school buses

19 Upstate New York school districts will receive federal funds to purchase all-new electric school buses