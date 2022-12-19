Cambridge, MA

Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd woman

Harvard University
“As a woman of color, as a daughter of immigrants, if my presence in this role affirms someone’s sense of belonging at Harvard, that is a great honor, “ stated Gay on the official Harvard Gazette website coupled with an introductory video.

Harvard University named Claudine Gay the dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, as its 30th president on Thursday, making her the first Black person and only the second woman to hold the position, according to The Guardian.

Key Background

The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Gay, 52, received her B.A. in economics from Stanford University in 1992 before earning her Ph.D. in government from Harvard in 1998, according to The Harvard Crimson.

She taught at Stanford before being hired as a professor of government at Harvard in 2006. Gay has been teaching government and African and African American studies at the university for the past 16 years, per the university. Since August 2018, she has served as the Edgerley Family Dean of Harvard's Faculty of Arts and Sciences. She was Dean of Social Science from 2015 to 2018.

In July, Gay will become Harvard's 30th president. The Harvard Corporation, the university's main governing body, elected Gay to the presidency, according to The Harvard Crimson.

She will take over for current Harvard President Lawrence S. Bacow, who announced his retirement in June after five years in charge. His predecessor, historian Drew Gilpin Faust, was the first woman to serve as president of Harvard since its inception in 1636.

Surprising Facts

Per Boston.com:

"With Gay's appointment, women will outnumber men as chiefs of the eight Ivy League schools. Dartmouth and the University of Pennsylvania appointed women earlier this year, joining Brown and Cornell. Columbia, Princeton and Yale are led by men."

According to The Washington Post:

“Founded in 1636 as the first college in Colonial America, Harvard now is an iconic university with a global reputation and more than 31,000 students in its undergraduate, graduate and professional schools. The university is perpetually in the center of conversations about higher education, including an affirmative-action case pending at the Supreme Court. In that case, justices are weighing a challenge to Harvard’s use of race as one of many factors in its holistic admissions. Harvard has defended its process as legal and necessary to pursue its goals for campus diversity — a position that many other selective universities share.”

What are your thoughts on this historic appointment? Let us know in the comments.

