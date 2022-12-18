Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homes

Dancers and Dogs Photo by Charlotte Ballet/Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/By6O1H8Aj_m/

"It is so special to know that our work might bring more attention to dogs and cats that deserve a second chance at a happy and comfortable life. And if we can bring a smile to people's faces at the same time, all the better!" Kelly Pratt, one of the creators of Dancers and Dogs, said in a statement, per People.

"We rescue dogs and cats from the streets, pour our love into them, and get them the medical care they need. Now they are ready for a family of their own, and we can't think of a more beautiful way to showcase their personalities," said Cassady Caldwell, the CEO of the Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

St. Louis-based professional photographers Kelly Pratt and Ian Kreidich frequently collaborate with professional dancers, capturing their stunning movements and abilities.

Since 2014, they've worked closely with St. Louis Ballet dancers, becoming well-versed in capturing their graceful twists and turns.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Pratt suggested to her husband, Kreidich, that they add a few dogs to the mix for an unusual collaboration.

The husband-and-wife team shared a behind-the-scenes video on social media, which quickly went viral. More than 41 million viewers tuned in to one of their first videos recapping their work with ballet dancers and pet dogs of various sizes and breeds.

The trend has spread beyond St. Louis, prompting the team to photograph other professional dancers and dogs across the country.

Since launching Dancers & Dogs in January 2017, the couple has wowed the internet with viral photos of amused dogs alongside renowned professional dancers. Sometimes the dogs belong to the dancers with whom they are photographed, but other times they are adoptable pets with interesting backstories.

The “Muttcracker” Campaign

For the third year in a row, the couple is collaborating with Stray Rescue and the St. Louis Ballet to present their "Muttcracker" campaign.

The photography project pairs dogs and cats from the Missouri rescue with St. Louis Ballet dancers in the hopes that the adorable photos will help the animals get adopted. The Stray Rescue of St. Louis has all of the dogs and cats featured in Dancers' "Muttcracker" photo series available for adoption.

While the project's goal is to get animals adopted, it also shows the softer side of dancers.

The organization is marking its 25th anniversary by rescuing the 50,000th dog.

Closing Thoughts

If you'd like to learn more about adopting one of these animals, visit the Stray Rescue of St. Louis' adoption page.

Check out Dancers and Dogs on their website and follow them on Instagram and Facebook for more stunning photos. Seeing these photos of adorable dogs posing with ballet dancers is bound to make you smile.

What are your thoughts on this marvelous initiative? Let us know in the comments.