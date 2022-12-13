Scientists finally know why people get more colds and flu in winter

In a study hailed by the medical community as a breakthrough, scientists have discovered why people get more colds during winter.

Boy with a cold Photo by Image by Luisella Planeta LOVE PEACE 💛💙 from Pixabay

"There's never been a convincing reason why you have this very clear increase in viral infectivity in the cold months…This is the first quantitative and biologically plausible explanation that has been developed," rhinologist Benjamin Bleier, director of otolaryngology at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School, and study team member said in a news release.

Cold and flu season has arrived, but germs that cause colds are present all year.

There is now a scientific reason why people get sick more in the winter.

Colds are caused by the cold weather and its effect on your nose.

A new study published in the The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology found that cold air impairs the immune response in the nostrils, CNN reports.

In fact, lowering the temperature inside the nose by as little as 9 degrees kills nearly half of its virus and bacteria-fighting cells.

Nasal samples from volunteers were tested in a lab at normal body temperature and 9 degrees Fahrenheit below normal body temperature to simulate the difference between indoor and outdoor winter temperatures. The spray was sparser at lower temperatures.

"Cold air is associated with increased viral infection because you've essentially lost half of your immunity just by that small drop in temperature," stated rhinologist Dr. Benjamin Bleier, per People.

The findings explain why the colder months of the year are known as flu season because the cold wintry air can freeze out half of your body's natural line of defense.

How to Stay Healthy

Dr. Abeer Siddiqi, a board-certified allergist and clinical immunologist at Houston ENT and Allergy, told Healthline the following steps may help one stay healthy:

Obtaining adequate vitamin C

Hand sanitization

Putting on a good face mask (especially in crowded spaces)

Covering your mouth when sneezing or coughing

Isolating oneself when sick

A version of this story originally appeared on Medium.