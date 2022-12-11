A 19 year-old college student launches Discover Me, a gender-identity discovery app

Lego LGBTQ rainbow Photo by Image by radioconcept from Pixabay

“The app is designed to help trans, questioning and gender-nonconforming individuals find themselves, uncovering a name and pronouns that suit them and fit in every situation," stated Joshua Tint, per trendhunter.

With a new app called Discover Me, 19-year-old Arizona State University student Joshua Tint is on a mission to help trans, questioning, and non-binary people find themselves, per People.

Tint witnessed many of his friends transition and discover their true gender identities at the height of the pandemic. This made him realize the importance of community during this life transition period, so he created the Discover Me app.

Discover Me is an app that allows people to explore or question their gender identity in a safe environment.

The App allows users to experiment with different pronouns and names in a safe, personal setting as they explore their ideas about personal identity.

Pronouns and names can be viewed individually or in written statements, allowing users to see how their choices fit them in real-world scenarios.

How the App Works (in Joshua Tint's own words) per kyma.com:

"So the first thing you see when you open the App is it will prompt you for your name and your set of pronouns. And then once you've entered the name, you can go to a screen that will show you a piece of sample text, and you can swipe through a sample text either left or right if you like it or don't like it - kind of like almost on Tinder where you can swipe left and right and it will show you the ratio of times you swipe left versus swipe right to show you how often do you like this name in context. And you can also change the domain - so you can look at professional speech, casual speech, academic speech - just make sure that whatever name you pick works in a variety of spaces."

Concluding Remarks

The App has been lauded as a significant social innovation.

In June, Apple named Tint, a 2022 SWIFT Student Scholar, for his work on the App. The honor included a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook, who demonstrated the App and provided valuable feedback.

Cook was the first CEO of a major corporation to come out as gay in 2014.

The cis bisexual teen, who plans to earn a master's and Ph.D. in computer science, has continued to refine the App, which debuted on Apple's App Store on November 5.

You can buy the Discover Me app via the iOS app store.

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments.