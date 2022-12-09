TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machine

Carry-on baggage at the airport Photo by Image by Stela Di from Pixabay

"When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules…At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine," the TSA tweeted.

An unidentified owner of a Dachshund-Chihuahua mix accidentally put the pet inside their backpack and sent it through the x-ray machine at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison over the weekend, according to TSA Great Lakes.

"The passenger was unaware of screening protocol and did not alert the Transportation Security Officers that there was a small dog in a backpack-style carrier," Jessica Mayle, a TSA spokesperson for the Great Lakes region, told Nexstar.

TSA agents at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport made a similar discovery last month when they found a stowaway cat in a passenger's checked suitcase. According to a TSA spokesperson, the cat did not belong to the traveler but to another household member and had gotten into his luggage.

Closing Thoughts

The TSA emphasized the following guidelines for pet owners:

Letting the airline know you're bringing an animal

Taking the animal out of the carrier or bag

Putting everything through the x-ray machine, including empty bags and carriers

Per CNN:

"Major airlines in the United States charge fees for traveling with a pet on board a flight -- sometimes in excess of the cost of airfare itself. American Airlines and United Airlines charge $125 one-way. Southwest and Delta charge $95 one-way."

