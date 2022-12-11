Meet Jonathan, the oldest-known animal in the world

B.R. Shenoy

This weekend, he celebrated his 190th birthday with a "cake" prepared with fresh vegetables and the title of the world's oldest-known animal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wq9wE_0jZqCh9A00
Jonathan the tortoisePhoto byCredit: Guinness World Records

"While wars, famines, plagues, kings and queens and even nations have come and gone, he has pottered on, totally oblivious to the passage of time...Jonathan is symbolic of persistence, endurance, and survival and has achieved iconic status on the island,” stated Joe Hollins, a veterinarian who cares for Jonathan, to the Washington Post's Cathy Free.

According to Guinness World Records, the world's oldest living land animal recently celebrated his 190th birthday.

A Seychelles giant tortoise named Jonathan is thought to have been born in 1832, however, according to Guinness he could be even older.

Experts estimated the tortoise's age to be around 190 years old based on the reptile's physical condition and early photographs of Jonathan.

Per Guinness World Records, Jonathan was at least 50 years old when he was brought to the South Atlantic island of St. Helena, a volcanic British Overseas Territory, in 1882.

According to Smithsonian magazine, Jonathan was a gift to the future governor of the British Overseas Territory and has lived on the grounds of the governor's residence, the Plantation House mansion.

Jonathan's long life has earned him two Guinness World Records: one in 2019 as the world's oldest land animal and another this January as the oldest living chelonian, a category that encompasses all turtles, terrapins, and tortoises.

Jonathan, despite being blind and losing his sense of smell, continues to enjoy his favorite activities: sunbathing, sleeping, eating, and mating. 

Bananas, cabbage, carrots, and apples are among the tortoise's favorite foods.

The South Pacific island of St. Helena, where Jonathan lives, has been planning celebrations for their honored resident all year, culminating in a three-day event this weekend.

Closing Thoughts

Per Fox news:

"Scientists have even studied Jonathan to determine what health benefits they might glean from his diet and his cells. Because his cells do not mutate the same way the cells of humans do, scientists hope he could reveal some secret to fighting cancer in humans."

According to Smithsonian magazine, Jonathan last year surpassed the previous record-holder for the oldest living land animal, a Madagascar tortoise named Tu'I Malila, who was given to the Tonga royal family in 1777 and died in 1965 at the age of 188.

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments.

