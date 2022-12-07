New York City hiring a new "rat czar" to aid in the city's ongoing rodent control effort

Rat Photo by Image by Gerhard from Pixabay

"If you have the drive, determination, and killer instinct needed to fight New York City's relentless rat population — then your dream job awaits," Mayor Eric Adams' office wrote on Twitter.

The administration of Mayor Eric Adams posted a job listing this week looking for someone to lead the city's long-running battle against rats. The official job title is "director of rodent mitigation," but the rat czar was quickly coined.

Applicants must be New York City residents with a bachelor's degree in public policy or a related field design, as well as five to eight years of professional experience in policy, urban planning, project management, operations, or government, according to the listing.

“The ideal candidate is highly motivated and somewhat bloodthirsty, determined to look at all solutions from various angles, including improving operational efficiency, data collection, technology innovation, trash management and wholesale slaughter,” reads the job listing .

The pay range is between $120,000 and $170,000, per the listing.

Candidates interested in applying should submit their resumes, cover letters, and three references to the city's online application portal, per CNN.

BBC News reports New York City is home to an estimated two million rats.

Per the NYC Department of Health website, the rodents pose a public health risk to the city because they can contaminate food and spread diseases such as leptospirosis.

Sidewalk dining outside of restaurants, which was first permitted in 2020 as a temporary measure to help mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, has been blamed in part for the rat infestation. The city is looking into ways to make permanent "streeteries" possible.

In November, Adams signed legislation to combat the city's rat infestation. The legislation required new buildings to be rat-proofed and designated specific "rat mitigation zones."

