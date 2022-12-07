Parents welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago

A couple has given birth to twins from the longest-frozen embryos ever to result in a live birth.

"We weren't looking to get the embryos that have been frozen the longest in the world. We just wanted the ones that had been waiting for the longest. There is something mind-boggling about it. In a sense, they're our oldest children, even though they're our smallest children," Timothy Ridgeway told CNN.

"This is a new record for the transfer of the longest-frozen embryo resulting in a birth," stated Mark Mellinger of the National Embryo Donation Center.

CNN reported that twins born in late October arose from embryos that had been frozen for nearly 30 years.

The twins, Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway, may have broken the record for the longest-frozen embryos to result in a live birth. The Ridgeway Twins were born on October 31, 2022, from embryos frozen on April 22, 1992.

Previous Record Holder

Tina and Ben Gibson of Tennessee welcomed their daughter Molly in 2020, thanks to a 27-year-old donated embryo from the National Embryo Donation Center. Emma, Molly's younger sister, was born in 2017 from a 24-year-old frozen embryo.

The Ridgeway Twins

The Ridgeway twins were born as a result of embryo donation, which is typically done by parents who have extra embryos after successfully having children through in vitro fertilization (IVF).

An anonymous donor couple who used in vitro fertilization thirty years ago donated the embryos, which were cryopreserved at 200 degrees below zero. The embryos were frozen on April 22, 1992. They were kept in cold storage at a fertility lab on the West Coast until 2007 when the couple donated them to the National Embryo Donation Center (NEDC).

Lydia and Timothy were born fifteen years later as a result of the frozen embryos.

The Ridgeways have four other children, ages 8, 6, 3, and almost 2, who were not conceived through IVF or donor conception, per Yahoo .

Concluding Remarks

Per Yahoo News:

"The NEDC is a faith-based non-profit organisation which uses a medical process known as embryo donation. This process occurs when a couple using in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) has made more embryos (fertilised eggs) than they need. The extra embryos can either be cryopreserved (frozen) for future use, donated to research, or donated to people who wish to experience pregnancy and the birth of a child."

The Christian organization based in Knoxville, Tennessee, only provides embryos and IVF to heterosexual couples who have been married for at least three years.

The NEDC team hopes that the births of Lydia and Timothy will encourage other prospective parents to come forward. Using donated embryos, the organization has now assisted in the birth of over 1200 babies.

