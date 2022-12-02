Fort Worth, TX

Texas woman found by family 51 years after being kidnapped as a baby

B.R. Shenoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IgPbO_0jRpJyaF00
Missing personPhoto byImage by Stephan from Pixabay

"Our finding Melissa was purely because of DNA, not because of any police or FBI involvement, podcast involvement, or even our family's own private investigations or speculations," Sharon Highsmith, one of Melissa’s siblings, wrote on Facebook.

My next story is about a Christmas miracle.

One of the country's oldest missing person cases has finally been solved, thanks to a DNA test and without the assistance of law enforcement or other outside parties.

According to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth, Melissa Highsmith was 22 months old when a babysitter allegedly kidnapped her from her parents' Fort Worth apartment in August 1971.

Alta Apantenco, Highsmith's mother, who was working as a waitress at the time, placed an ad in a local newspaper to find child care for her daughter. Apantenco hired a woman who responded to the ad without first meeting her. The woman allegedly abducted Apantenco's daughter and did not return.

The Highsmith family has been searching for their missing child for more than five decades, hoping to find her alive. 

According to the family, Apantenco was subjected to years of legal accusations that she may have murdered her daughter and covered it up.

Melissa's brother, Jeff Highsmith, set up a Facebook page in 2018 to solicit tips on how to find her.

Melissa was discovered living in Fort Worth under the name Melanie Walden after the family received the results of a 23AndMe DNA test that linked Melissa's children with them.

In an effort to find their long-lost daughter, both Highsmith parents submitted DNA samples.

Melissa assumed it was a hoax when her birth father contacted her, claiming he had been searching for his daughter for 51 years. Melissa had no idea her biological family was looking for her.

Melissa was renamed Melanie by her abductor and spent most of her life a short distance from where she'd been abducted. She stated that she would now use her birth name.

Melissa's abductor may never face charges. The statute of limitations ran out 20 years after she turned 18.

On November 27, family members posted a positive message about the reunion on the Facebook page, which has since been renamed "We Found Melissa." Melissa Highsmith hugged her parents and other loved ones in the post.

What are your thoughts on this Christmas miracle? Let us know in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Cold Cases# DNA# Kidnappings# Reunions# Texas

Comments / 4

Published by

Content Creator||Writing stories that give people something to ponder about. https://original.newsbreak.com/@b-r-shenoy-1591448

Houston, TX
7977 followers

More from B.R. Shenoy

Parents welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago

Scientist Injecting Red Liquid Into Bottle PhotoPhoto byPhoto by Shopify Partners from Burst. "We weren't looking to get the embryos that have been frozen the longest in the world. We just wanted the ones that had been waiting for the longest. There is something mind-boggling about it. In a sense, they're our oldest children, even though they're our smallest children," Timothy Ridgeway told CNN.

Read full story

World's oldest living cat record goes to Flossie a 26-year-old British feline

Flossie the CatPhoto byCATS PROTECTION / GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS. “We were flabbergasted when vet records showed Flossie to be nearly 27. She's the oldest cat I've ever met; at least 120 in human years," Naomi Rosling, a branch coordinator for Cats Protection, told Guinness World Records.

Read full story
6 comments

Pin-ups for Vets is a nonprofit empowering female veterans and supporting troops by channeling classic looks

“The calendar images are starting a conversation about women in the military. People see the images and want to know the stories behind the ladies. They ask, 'Who is she?' 'Where did she serve?' 'What did she do in the military?' The stories of our lady veterans need to be told. The ladies tell me that people often assume that they are not veterans because of their gender... These ladies are changing the narrative of what it means to be a veteran. They are breaking the stereotype,” stated the founder of Pin-Ups for Vets, Gina Elise, per Shoutout Socal.

Read full story
5 comments

Child genius has achieved highest possible score on Mensa test - placing him higher than Einstein and Hawking

Albert EinsteinPhoto byImage by Stefan Schweihofer from Pixabay. “Everyone at school thinks I am very smart, and I have always wanted to know if I was in the top 2% of the people who take the test," Yusuf Shah told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Read full story
5 comments
Mesa, AZ

Grandma and young man she accidentally texted for Thanksgiving reunite for 7th year

Thanksgiving tablePhoto byImage by Arbaz Khan from Pixabay. "It was a reminder that there are still some good people left in this world," Jamal Hinton stated when referring to Wanda Dench, per Yahoo.

Read full story
4 comments

The most popular dog and cat names of 2022

Dogs and catsPhoto byImage by huoadg5888 from Pixabay. "Rover's database of millions of user-submitted pet names reveals how names we lovingly choose for our pets reflect our passions and lifestyles, and often serve as a time capsule for the moment we welcomed them into our families,” Kate Jaffe, a trend expert at Rover, said in a statement, per People.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

California pooch Gino, 22, named oldest living dog by Guinness World Records

Dog and owner sitting by the lakePhoto byImage by Sven Lachmann from Pixabay. "You've got to be there for the long haul, no matter how long it is. That's the responsibility you take on — and it's 1000% worth it," stated Alex Wolf, per TODAY.com.

Read full story
11 comments
Denver, CO

Frontier Airlines all-you-can-fly pass now $799 the first year with international destinations now included

airplanePhoto byImage by Christo Anestev from Pixabay. "If you're thinking about traveling at least once a month, this makes sense for you. If you're willing to travel once a week, this is a no-brainer," Frontier CEO Barry Biffle told USA TODAY.

Read full story
9 comments

Former ‘Blue’s Clues’ actor Steve Burns opens up about his mental health struggles

"I was struggling with severe clinical depression the whole time I was on that show. It was my job to be utterly and completely full of joy and wonder at all times, and that became impossible. I was always able to dig and find something that felt authentic to me that was good enough to be on the show, but after years and years of going to the well without replenishing it, there was a cost," stated former Blue's Clue's host Steve Burns, per Variety.

Read full story
1 comments
Knoxville, TN

A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rolls

bread doughPhoto byImage by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay. “Unbaked bread dough that contains yeast can be dangerous when ingested by dogs and cats," Dr. Renee Schmid, a senior veterinary toxicologist at Pet Poison Helpline, said.

Read full story
6 comments
Charlotte, NC

Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousands

Ivy Kite, the Australian Shepherd PupPhoto byFeature Image: @availablepaintingsbyivy/Instagram. "People from around the world are buying them — she's sold to almost every continent," Lisa Kite stated, per People.

Read full story
3 comments

Poisonous cobra dies after being bitten by 8-year-old boy

"As the reptile didn't budge when I tried to shake it off, I bit it hard twice. It all happened in a flash," Deepak Ram told The New Indian Express. According to The New Indian Express, a venomous snake was killed last week after an 8-year-old boy bit it twice.

Read full story
17 comments
New York City, NY

E-bikes, lithium-ion batteries, and fires cause concern in New York City

Electric bikeImage by stormautomobile from Pixabay. "These bikes when they fail, they fail like a blowtorch," said Dan Flynn, the chief fire marshal at the New York Fire Department, per NPR.

Read full story
8 comments
Griswold, CT

DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in Connecticut

“Before scientific and clinical knowledge were used to explain infectious diseases and medical disorders, communities hit with epidemics turned to folklore for explanations,” said Parabon NanoLabs in a statement to SWNS.

Read full story
11 comments
Port Washington, NY

57 Dogs rescued from puppy mills will be adoptable this weekend at the North Shore Animal League of America

"Our good friends at National Mill Dog Rescue got a call from the FDA saying the commercial breeding facility was being shut down because of health reasons. When they arrived at the facility, the animals were in deplorable conditions. Our team went to meet them in Missouri, and we were able to bring 57 animals back to North Shore Animal League America that will all have a second chance at life," Ted Moriartes, a rescue team leader for NSALA, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

New York City will spend $18.5 million to purchase 51 electric school buses

“By celebrating the transition to zero-emission school buses that are far better for our children, we're creating a better future for our children,” said Mayor Eric Adams, per Gothamist.

Read full story
18 comments

19 Upstate New York school districts will receive federal funds to purchase all-new electric school buses

"Over $50 million will supercharge our efforts to fight climate change and power over 130 brand new electric buses to keep our air clean, kids safe and our Upstate New York healthy. I am proud to deliver this tremendous environmental justice investment that will put our students on the road to a brighter future and a cleaner commute," Senator Schumer's (D-NY) office, per a press release.

Read full story
79 comments
Miami, FL

Chick-fil-A operator introduces 3-day workweek resulting in 100% employee retention

“Some are bragging they’re making more money than they’ve ever dreamed of making, just kind of doing side gigs in addition to the restaurant…We have one who went to Scotland twice—his family’s in Scotland—and he still has his PTO available,” Chick-fil-A franchisee Justin Lindsey said in an interview with Inc.

Read full story
10 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Clippers’ Paul George is giving away 3 million dollars in free therapy

"Mental health is just as important as physical health to me. I can be in the best physical shape of my life but if my mental health is lacking, it won't make a difference.” — Paul George in a press release provided to Alex Kennedy of BasketballNews.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy