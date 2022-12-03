World's oldest living cat record goes to Flossie a 26-year-old British feline

Flossie the Cat Photo by CATS PROTECTION / GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

“We were flabbergasted when vet records showed Flossie to be nearly 27. She's the oldest cat I've ever met; at least 120 in human years," Naomi Rosling, a branch coordinator for Cats Protection, told Guinness World Records.

The oldest living cat in the world is a British Tabby-cat named Flossie, People reports. Guinness World Records have officially given the 1995-born feline the title.

According to the record-breaking reference book, Flossie received official recognition at the ripe old age of 26 years and 329 days, which is almost 120 years old in human years.

Despite her vision problems and deafness, she is a playful, warm, and curious cat in good health.

Flossie has lived in a variety of homes throughout her life. Flossie was adopted as a stray living near a hospital with her siblings and lived with her first owner until their death about ten years later, according to the record-keeping organization.

Flossie then spent 14 years with her original owner's sister until that owner died. Flossie was adopted by another relative, who cared for her for about three years before entrusting her to the charity Cats Protection.

The black and brown British feline was eventually rehomed with Vicki Green in southeast London. Vicki is an experienced senior cat carer who is the same age as Flossie, who will turn 27 soon.

Green, who adopted Flossie when she was older, hopes her story will inspire other people to do the same by welcoming senior cats into their homes.

Final Thoughts

Flossie is not the oldest cat ever. According to Guinness World Records, that honor goes to a cat named Creme Puff, who lived in Texas and passed away in 2005 at the incredible age of 38.

Pebbles, the former oldest living dog, died on October 3, five months before his 23rd birthday. Gino Wolf, who lives in Los Angeles with his owner, holds the current record at 22 years and two months.

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments.

More from B.R. Shenoy:

Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog living

Pebbles, world's oldest dog, dies at age 22