Pin-ups for Vets is a nonprofit empowering female veterans and supporting troops by channeling classic looks

“The calendar images are starting a conversation about women in the military. People see the images and want to know the stories behind the ladies. They ask, 'Who is she?' 'Where did she serve?' 'What did she do in the military?' The stories of our lady veterans need to be told. The ladies tell me that people often assume that they are not veterans because of their gender... These ladies are changing the narrative of what it means to be a veteran. They are breaking the stereotype,” stated the founder of Pin-Ups for Vets, Gina Elise, per Shoutout Socal.

It's essential to keep in mind the sacrifices made by our brave service members during this holiday season.

I enjoy highlighting individuals or organizations that I believe deserve additional recognition and exposure. I was in awe when I learned about Gina Elise and the incredible project she founded to support our veterans and troops.

Pin-Ups for Vets is a non-profit organization that uses nostalgic pin-up calendars to help hospitalized veterans and deployed troops.

Gina Elise founded the organization in 2006 after learning about underfunded veteran healthcare programs and lonely service members. Pin-Up For Vets was inspired by her grandfather's wartime service and the pin-up girls of the time.

Gina assembles servicewomen and military spouses to star in their very own pin-up calendar in the style of World War II, a time when soldiers would boost morale by hanging pin-up posters in their barracks.

This initiative honors our military women's resilience while providing them with a chance to dress up for a worthwhile goal—improving the spirits of other veterans.

The organization comprises volunteers — many of whom are veterans — who visit service members at their bedside in VA and military hospitals, attend military events, and help raise funds for hospital equipment, gold star families, and deployed vets.

Pin-Ups for Vets has donated more than $100,000 to hospitals nationwide since its founding to support the purchase of new rehabilitation equipment and the expansion of veterans' health care programs.

Pin-Ups for Vets sent hospitalized veterans care packages stuffed with thank-you gifts during the height of the pandemic. The organization sends morale-boosting care packages to American soldiers serving overseas.

You can help the organization by pre-ordering your 2023 calendar or donating one to a hospitalized or deployed service member.

