Child genius has achieved highest possible score on Mensa test - placing him higher than Einstein and Hawking

Albert Einstein Photo by Image by Stefan Schweihofer from Pixabay

“Everyone at school thinks I am very smart, and I have always wanted to know if I was in the top 2% of the people who take the test," Yusuf Shah told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

High intelligence is often associated with brilliant individuals like Stephen Hawking and Albert Einstein.

Yusuf Shah, 11, of Leeds, England scored a whopping 162 on the Mensa IQ test, which is the maximum score for under-18s and places him in the top 1% of all people.

In comparison, Hawking is thought to have scored 160, while Einstein, who never officially took the test, is believed to have scored around the same.

Yusuf, a sixth grade student at Wigton Moor Primary School, said his friends always compliment him on his intelligence, so he decided to put it to the test by taking the Mensa IQ test.

Yusuf and his parents had decided that he would study for the Mensa test alongside his high school applications, which included similar material.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Yusuf’s county newspaper, his parents encouraged him to take the test without preparation.

Mensa is an organization for people with the world's highest IQ. Only those with scores in the 98th percentile or higher are eligible to join the organization based in Caythorpe, South Kesteven, Lincolnshire, England.

Irfan Shah, Yusuf’s father, told the Washington Post that when his son was 7, he discovered a mathematical phenomenon that he couldn't explain. The family contacted a mathematics professor at the University of Cambridge, who provided Shah with a reasoning. The principle has since become known in their household as "Yusuf's Square Rule."

Closing Thoughts

So, what's next for the bright youngster?

When he is not studying, Yusuf prefers to play sudoku or Rubik’s cube.

Yusuf has expressed his desire to study mathematics at two of the world’s top universities, Oxford or Cambridge.

