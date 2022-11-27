The most popular dog and cat names of 2022

Dogs and cats Photo by Image by huoadg5888 from Pixabay

"Rover's database of millions of user-submitted pet names reveals how names we lovingly choose for our pets reflect our passions and lifestyles, and often serve as a time capsule for the moment we welcomed them into our families,” Kate Jaffe, a trend expert at Rover, said in a statement, per People.

It can be both enjoyable and challenging to name your new dog or cat. Many people seek inspiration from their hobbies, favorite television shows, and favorite foods.

Some people choose names based on the events that occurred the year they adopted their pet, though. So how do you start?

Rover, the online marketplace for owners in search of pet care, released its tenth annual “Top Pet Names Report”, which analyzed millions of names submitted by pet parents to determine the most popular names for cats and dogs this year.

As evidenced by Rover's annual top pet name report, the names that mean the most to us, that we have a deep connection to, as well as the classics are the ones that usually end up getting picked.

What people watch can significantly influence the names they give to their pets. Names inspired by television, film, food and drink, were the most popular. Beloved celebrities and pop culture characters also influenced our naming conventions.

After nine years at the top, Luna surpassed Bella as the most popular female dog name in 2022, making Luna the most popular name for both female dogs and cats for the first time. Max was the most popular male dog name for the tenth year, while Oliver was the most popular male cat name.

Look at the lists below to see the top pet names for 2022.

Most Popular Dog Names Of 2022:

Max (boy); Luna (girl) Charlie (boy); Bella (girl) Cooper (boy); Daisy (girl) Milo (boy); Lucy (girl) Buddy (boy); Lily (girl) Rocky (boy); Zoe (girl) Bear (boy); Lola (girl) Teddy (boy); Sadie (girl) Duke (boy); Bailey (girl) Leo (boy); Stella (girl)

Most Popular Cat Names Of 2022:

Oliver (boy); Luna (girl) Milo (boy); Lily (girl) Leo (boy); Bella (girl) Charlie (boy); Lucy (girl) Max (boy); Nala (girl) Loki (boy); Callie (girl) Simba (boy); Kitty (girl) Jack (boy); Cleo (girl) Ollie (boy); Willow (girl) Jasper (boy); Chloe (girl)

Visit Rover.com for a complete breakdown of 2022's most popular pet names and the trends that inspired them.

Did your pet's name make the cut? Let us know in the comments.

