Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog living

"You've got to be there for the long haul, no matter how long it is. That's the responsibility you take on — and it's 1000% worth it," stated Alex Wolf, per TODAY.com.

I recently wrote an article about the world's oldest dog, Pebbles, a toy fox terrier from Taylors, SC, who died of natural causes at the age of 22. The previous record-holder was a Chihuahua named TobyKeith from GreenAcres, Fla, who is still alive, but only 21 years old.

There is now a new world record holder.

Meet Gino, a rescue dog who lives in Los Angeles, CA, with his owner, Alex Wolf.

Guinness World Records has named Gino the oldest dog alive after the canine was confirmed to be over 22 years old.

Gino initially named Pee Wee, was born on September 24, 2000, at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley shelter.

Alex Wolf was a sophomore at the University of Colorado Boulder when he and his roommates decided to adopt the 2-year-old 16-pound puppy in 2002.

Alex and his friends renamed the dog Gino Wolf and brought him home; the rest is history.

Alex had no idea that the little pooch would still be his pet more than 20 years later. He also had no idea that his beloved canine would go on to be recognized by Guinness World Records as the "oldest dog living."

Since then, Alex has taken excellent care of his beloved pet. Gino was by his side throughout college and during significant life changes, like moving into an apartment, becoming a realtor, purchasing a home, and meeting his adoring girlfriend, per reports.

Due to age-related vision loss, the dog prefers to nap by the fire, eat salmon treats, and ride around the neighborhood in a wagon, according to Today.

Closing Thoughts

Alex hopes Gino can help raise funds and awareness for pet adoption.

He attributes Gino's longevity to a balanced diet consisting of food fit for human consumption, veterinary care, and a zest for life, per the "Today" show.

Furthermore, Alex stated that he hopes to inspire others to share his conviction that pets are for life and that anyone considering getting a pet understands the responsibility and commitment of caring for an animal for their entire lifetime.

What are your thoughts on this lovable pooch? Let us know in the comments.

