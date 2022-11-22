Denver, CO

Frontier Airlines all-you-can-fly pass now $799 the first year with international destinations now included

B.R. Shenoy

Photo byImage by Christo Anestev from Pixabay

"If you're thinking about traveling at least once a month, this makes sense for you. If you're willing to travel once a week, this is a no-brainer," Frontier CEO Barry Biffle told USA TODAY.

Frontier Airlines, a budget airline based out of Denver, Colorado, has extended the sale of its all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass.

The $599 limited time offer expired on Nov. 18, but the airline is still selling the pass for $799 until Nov. 22. After that, the annual pass price increases to $1,999 per year.

Initially available only for domestic flights, the pass will now include international flights across Frontier's network, which includes Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America, and a longer booking window on those routes.

The pass allows customers to fly as often as they want for 12 months, beginning May 2, 2023

How the Pass Works

Annual pass holders must log in to their Frontier Miles account the day before they plan to fly for domestic journeys and ten days before international travel.

Per CNN Travel:

“Passholders will be able to book flights for a fare of $0.01, plus taxes, fees and booking charges, which start at $14.60 per segment. Adding baggage or assigned seating will cost extra.”

Flights are subject to availability, and "last seat availability is not guaranteed," according to the airline.

Users are also prohibited from traveling on dozens of blackout dates or using it during major holidays

It's only available to people over 18 who live in the United States.

It'll be valid for over 300 days each year.

Frontier stated that unless you cancel, the GoWild! Pass "will automatically renew for successive one-year terms” for $1,999.

While flights on the pass will qualify as activity in your Frontier frequent flyer account to extend the life of your miles, they will not earn miles or count toward earning Frontier elite status.

It would be best if you did not use this pass to pre-book flights because no-shows will be penalized.

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments.

