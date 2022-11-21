Former ‘Blue’s Clues’ actor Steve Burns opens up about his mental health struggles

Girl watching TV Photo by Photo by Ksenia Chernay

"I was struggling with severe clinical depression the whole time I was on that show. It was my job to be utterly and completely full of joy and wonder at all times, and that became impossible. I was always able to dig and find something that felt authentic to me that was good enough to be on the show, but after years and years of going to the well without replenishing it, there was a cost," stated former Blue's Clue's host Steve Burns, per Variety.

For many of us, Steve Burns' appearance on Blue's Clues brings back many happy memories of our youth or our children’s childhood.

Blue, a small dog, and a host named Steve appeared on the Nickelodeon children's show, where they attempted to solve clues to figure out the dog's plan for the day.

In an interview with Variety, Steve Burns, now 49, says he left the hit children's show in 2002 due to severe clinical depression.

At the age of 22 in 1996, Burns took over the animated series' hosting duties. In 2001, he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy.

When he left the show in 2002, he explained that he was going to college and that his younger brother, Joe, would take over.

Fans had their own theories, but Burns clarified the situation by stating that age was the main factor.

According to Burns, it was just a matter of time. He was getting close to 30 and didn't want to appear on TV with a wig because he was starting to lose his hair.

But in addition to getting older, one of the real reasons Burns left the show was that he struggled with depression and needed to look after himself.

The actor also claimed that false rumors of his death influenced his decision to leave public life.

Burns also told the outlet that he wishes he had sought assistance while still on the show.

He discussed how his father's death from cancer in 2015 helped him put things into perspective after suffering a great deal of loss while living in Brooklyn for most of his adult life.

"It made me think about things I hadn't thought about, like legacy and the value of the things we've left behind. It forced me to reevaluated and take much more seriously my mental health," said Steve Burns, per Variety.

No need to worry, though; Burns still treasures his time spent on Blue's Clues, and he's thrilled to be playing the same iconic role in the upcoming film.

Burns will return for a film adaptation of the show Blue's Big City Adventure, which will air on Paramount+ on November 18.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. You can also get help by texting suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat.

