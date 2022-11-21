A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rolls

bread dough Photo by Image by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay

“Unbaked bread dough that contains yeast can be dangerous when ingested by dogs and cats," Dr. Renee Schmid, a senior veterinary toxicologist at Pet Poison Helpline, said.

A family in Tennessee is grateful that their dog survived Thanksgiving last year and wants to assist others in doing the same.

Pippa, a playful golden retriever pup from Knoxville, Tennessee, has a habit of retrieving items from her family's countertops and trash cans. Last Thanksgiving, the family's celebration was nearly ruined when the two-year-old dog severely reacted after eating several unbaked bread rolls on the kitchen counter.

Rebecca Collins, Pippa's dog mom, suspected Pippa ate the rolls when she became drowsy instead of interacting with the family. Collins promptly called Pet Poison Helpline.

The Pet Poison Helpline informed Pippa's family that unbaked yeast bread dough is "dangerous" for cats and dogs to consume.

Pippa needed to be hospitalized overnight at the Animal Emergency & Specialty Center of Knoxville. According to Collins, part of her treatment included feeding her ice chips to keep the heat from making the dough rise in her stomach.

Fortunately, Pippa passed the dough on her own rather than requiring surgery to extract it.

Dangers of Unbaked Dough

Dr. Renee Schmid, a senior toxicology veterinarian at PPH, explained why unbaked dough could be fatal to dogs and cats.

Per Great Pet Care:

The unbaked dough expands in the stomach’s warm environment

Carbon dioxide gas is released, causing a bloated, distended stomach

Ethanol from the fermenting yeast absorbs into the dog’s bloodstream

Closing Thoughts

According to Dr. Schmid calls to the 24-hour Pet Poison Helpline always spike around holidays, especially food-centered ones like Thanksgiving.

The Pet Food Institute advises owners to refrain from giving their four-legged friends other table scraps as pets increasingly make their way to dinner tables.

Certain human foods can be highly toxic and harmful to animals, causing vomiting, anemia, irregular heartbeat, seizures, and even more severe health problems.

Here is a list of toxic foods that pets should not ingest:

Coffee grounds

Fatty foods

Chocolate

Avocado

Yeast dough

Grapes and raisins

Salt

Macadamia nuts

Onions

Garlic

Alcohol

Pet Poison Helpline is open 24/7 at (855) 764-7661 and costs $75 per incident. For more information, visit: PetPoisonHelpline.com

