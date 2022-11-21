Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousands

Ivy Kite, the Australian Shepherd Pup Photo by Feature Image: @availablepaintingsbyivy/Instagram

"People from around the world are buying them — she's sold to almost every continent," Lisa Kite stated, per People.

Ivy Kite is an Australian Shepherd from Charlotte, North Carolina who creates incredible works using a customized brush and easel and has raised thousands for charity, according to Caters News.

Her mom Lisa Kite, a retired nurse, spreads out a canvas once a week and paints before giving Ivy Kite the brush, per reports.

Ivy Kite quickly discovered how to hone her talent after receiving some chicken breast as a reward.

Lisa initially encouraged Ivy Kite to use a specialized brush to make watercolor strokes. She eventually moved on to Crayola kids' paints and now makes her vibrant artwork with acrylics.

While holding her custom paintbrush between her teeth, the creative canine chooses her color and then works her magic. Ivy Kite’s favorite color, according to Lisa, is blue, but she is more than willing to accept requests.

The dog artwork is sold on Instagram under the handle @ivykitetheaussie, with prices ranging from $50 to $500, with all proceeds going to different charities.

In the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two raised enough money to donate 15,000 lbs. of goods to food banks, per reports.

This past October, they donated to Susan G. Komen for the Cure. Animal welfare organizations frequently receive their support. They also frequently give artwork and postcards to nearby schools.

Ivy Kite’s artwork has been purchased by clients in Thailand, Germany, France, and other countries worldwide.

Ivy Kite not only paints stunning works of art but also has the ability to distinguish between beer, wine, water, and soda in the refrigerator—after which she fetches your beverage of choice.

Ivy Kite has amassed a sizable online following. The dog's artistry has her owner beaming with pride.

View more of Ivy Kite’s gallery at @ivykitetheaussie on Instagram. Visit the Instagram account @availablepaintingsbyivy to purchase one of her pieces.

