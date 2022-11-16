Poisonous cobra dies after being bitten by 8-year-old boy

B.R. Shenoy

CobraImage by Anil sharma from Pixabay
"As the reptile didn't budge when I tried to shake it off, I bit it hard twice. It all happened in a flash," Deepak Ram told The New Indian Express.

According to The New Indian Express, a venomous snake was killed last week after an 8-year-old boy bit it twice.

The boy, identified as Deepak Ram in reports, was playing in the backyard of his house when he came into contact with an unknown species of venomous cobra.

The cobra bit Deepak after coiling its body around his hand, leaving the young boy in "great pain," according to The New Indian Express.

The boy reacted instinctively, biting the snake twice and killing it.

The boy's family took him to a hospital for antivenom treatment. However, doctors determined that the cobra's bite was dry, indicating no venom was released.

"Such snakebites are painful and may show only local symptoms around the area of the bite," snake expert Qaiser Hussian told the outlet.

The incident is said to have occurred in the remote Pandarpadh village in the Jashpur district, also known as Naglok, or the "abode of serpents." According to the Express, it got its name from being home to over 200 different types of snakes.

According to Newsweek:

"Over 60 of the nearly 300 snake species that live in India are venomous. Between 2000 and 2019, the World Health Organization estimates, snakebites killed over 1.2 million people in India, more than in any other nation."

Per Field and Stream:

"CDC data shows up to 8,000 people are bit annually by venomous snakes in the U.S., with an average of five deaths. Globally the death rate climbs drastically. More than 81,000 people die of snake bites annually according to the World Health Organization. "

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments.

