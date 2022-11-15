E-bikes, lithium-ion batteries, and fires cause concern in New York City

Electric bike Image by stormautomobile from Pixabay

"These bikes when they fail, they fail like a blowtorch," said Dan Flynn, the chief fire marshal at the New York Fire Department, per NPR.

The New York City Council is considering new laws regarding lithium-ion battery fire safety in response to this year's spate of incidents connected to issues with lithium-ion batteries in "micromobility" devices.

According to Gothamist:

"One bill up for debate Monday was introduced earlier this fall by Council Member Osvaldo Feliz and would ban the sale of uncertified ebike and scooter batteries. Another proposed by Council Member Gale Brewer would ban the sale of second-hand lithium ion batteries that have been reconstructed or rebuilt. Both bills would levy fines of up to $1,000 for each violation."

According to the New York Fire Department, malfunctioning lithium ion batteries on mobility devices caused nearly 200 fires in New York City this year.

This announcement comes after a fire broke out on the 20th floor of a Midtown high-rise building in Manhattan on Saturday morning, injuring at least 38 people, according to People.

The authorities discovered at least five electric bicycles were stored in the apartment unit where the fire originated, and they quickly determined that a lithium-ion battery in an e-bike was to blame.

Six people have already died, and numerous others have been hurt due to these lithium-ion battery fires in New York City, per NPR.

The New York Post reports there have been 76 total fire-related deaths in the five boroughs this year.)

E-bikes are becoming increasingly popular, but their advantages—lower emissions and simple transportation—are threatened by the rising number of accidents and fatalities caused by fires started by their lithium-ion batteries.

Here is an excerpt from bike.com:

“Electric bicycles, sit down and stand-up electric scooters, and electric motorcycles have massive usage in New York City. Food delivery services already enjoyed wide adoption, and exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic as the desire for meal delivery soared. Many services previously used traditional analog bicycles, but also gas-powered mopeds and scooters before switching to electric mobility devices. Those devices are 1. ridden hard, with multiple charging cycles in a single day as the operators push them to the limit for work and 2. tend to be "least common denominator" designs, because the riders seek out the most economical options.”

The FDNY advises those who already use e-bikes:

not to store them near doors or windows that block exits and

not to leave the devices unattended when charging overnight.

Use only devices that have been certified by qualified testing laboratories.

Devices should not be charged beneath pillows or near couches.

Use only the manufacturer's power cords and batteries.

Keep batteries and electronic devices at room temperature and away from flammable materials.

The CPSC suggests the following precautions to prevent fires with these micromobility devices:

Always be present when charging lithium-ion batteries. Never charge them while sleeping.

Use only the charger that came with your device.

Use only approved replacement battery packs.

Follow the manufacturer's instructions for proper charging and unplug the device when finished.

Never use an e-mobility device with a battery pack modified/reworked by unqualified personnel or with re-purposed or used cells.

NEVER dispose of lithium batteries in the trash or general recycling. Instead, take them to a local battery recycler or hazardous waste collection center.

