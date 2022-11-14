Griswold, CT

DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in Connecticut

B.R. Shenoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48P4O7_0j6C4xvr00
VampireImage by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay

“Before scientific and clinical knowledge were used to explain infectious diseases and medical disorders, communities hit with epidemics turned to folklore for explanations,” said Parabon NanoLabs in a statement to SWNS.

Thanks to the use of cutting-edge technology, the long-unknown identity of a 19th-century vampire has finally been revealed.

Parabon NanoLabs and the Armed Forces DNA Identification Laboratory collaborated to digitally reconstruct the face of a man suspected of being a 19th-century vampire.

The image was revealed earlier this week at the International Symposium on Human Identification conference in Washington, DC, per SWNS.

In 1990, the man's remains were discovered in Griswold, Connecticut. He was discovered with his arms crossed in an X; a burial practice thought to prevent bloodsuckers from rising from the grave to feed on the living, per Smithsonian magazine.

In 2019, forensic scientists determined that JB55 was a poor farmer named John Barber. The nickname JB55 was derived from the epitaph spelled out in brass tacks on his coffin, which indicated his initials and age at death, which was 55 years.

DNA Analysis

The man's skeleton was used to perform a DNA analysis, which was then fed into a machine-learning system to predict what he might have looked like before contracting the disease.

The DNA test allowed scientists and forensic artists to use 3D technology to reconstruct the man's face, determining that he had fair skin, brown eyes, freckles, and brown or black hair.

To confirm the man's identity, the team performed another genome sequencing analysis, this time on an individual buried in the same cemetery, who was thought to be JB55's relative.

After obtaining this information, both files were uploaded to the GEDmatch database, which led to ancestors with the surname Barber living in New England in the 18th and 19th centuries, thereby supporting the hypothesis and confirming that JB55 was, in fact, John Barber.

Tuberculosis and Vampirism

The DNA test revealed that he had tuberculosis, which explains why some believed he was a vampire.

Barber was a victim of tuberculosis and the vampire panic that swept through New England in the 1800s. Tuberculosis outbreaks usually accompanied these bouts of mass hysteria.

The vampire myth is thought to have started because people at the time lacked the knowledge to explain diseases like tuberculosis, a prevalent and frequently fatal infectious disease. The other infected members of the household would gradually deteriorate in health once one family member passed away from it. According to popular belief, the first victim sapped the life force from the other family members.

Per vampires.com:

“Additionally, people who had tuberculosis often exhibited symptoms similar to what people considered to be vampire-like traits. Some tuberculosis symptoms included red, swollen eyes (which made them sensitive to bright light), pale skin, very low body heat, a weak heartbeat, and coughing up blood. As you can see, that would give any uneducated person in the Middle Ages reason to believe the victim was really a vampire. If you add in the fact that some may have believed that drinking blood was the only way to replenish the blood they coughed up, well, then you definitely have all the components for a good vampire legend.”

People of the time believed that a person who died from this condition might later resurrect.

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Connecticut# History# Science# News# Trending

Comments / 11

Published by

Content Creator||Writing stories that give people something to ponder about. https://original.newsbreak.com/@b-r-shenoy-1591448

Houston, TX
7503 followers

More from B.R. Shenoy

Charlotte, NC

Australian Shepherd pup Ivy paints for charity and has raised thousands

"People from around the world are buying them — she's sold to almost every continent," Lisa Kite stated, per People. Ivy Kite is an Australian Shepherd from Charlotte, North Carolina who creates incredible works using a customized brush and easel and has raised thousands for charity, according to Caters News.

Read full story
1 comments

Poisonous cobra dies after being bitten by 8-year-old boy

"As the reptile didn't budge when I tried to shake it off, I bit it hard twice. It all happened in a flash," Deepak Ram told The New Indian Express. According to The New Indian Express, a venomous snake was killed last week after an 8-year-old boy bit it twice.

Read full story
12 comments
New York City, NY

E-bikes, lithium-ion batteries, and fires cause concern in New York City

Electric bikeImage by stormautomobile from Pixabay. "These bikes when they fail, they fail like a blowtorch," said Dan Flynn, the chief fire marshal at the New York Fire Department, per NPR.

Read full story
7 comments
Port Washington, NY

57 Dogs rescued from puppy mills will be adoptable this weekend at the North Shore Animal League of America

"Our good friends at National Mill Dog Rescue got a call from the FDA saying the commercial breeding facility was being shut down because of health reasons. When they arrived at the facility, the animals were in deplorable conditions. Our team went to meet them in Missouri, and we were able to bring 57 animals back to North Shore Animal League America that will all have a second chance at life," Ted Moriartes, a rescue team leader for NSALA, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

New York City will spend $18.5 million to purchase 51 electric school buses

“By celebrating the transition to zero-emission school buses that are far better for our children, we're creating a better future for our children,” said Mayor Eric Adams, per Gothamist.

Read full story
18 comments

19 Upstate New York school districts will receive federal funds to purchase all-new electric school buses

"Over $50 million will supercharge our efforts to fight climate change and power over 130 brand new electric buses to keep our air clean, kids safe and our Upstate New York healthy. I am proud to deliver this tremendous environmental justice investment that will put our students on the road to a brighter future and a cleaner commute," Senator Schumer's (D-NY) office, per a press release.

Read full story
79 comments
Miami, FL

Chick-fil-A operator introduces 3-day workweek resulting in 100% employee retention

“Some are bragging they’re making more money than they’ve ever dreamed of making, just kind of doing side gigs in addition to the restaurant…We have one who went to Scotland twice—his family’s in Scotland—and he still has his PTO available,” Chick-fil-A franchisee Justin Lindsey said in an interview with Inc.

Read full story
9 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Clippers’ Paul George is giving away 3 million dollars in free therapy

"Mental health is just as important as physical health to me. I can be in the best physical shape of my life but if my mental health is lacking, it won't make a difference.” — Paul George in a press release provided to Alex Kennedy of BasketballNews.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Jack Dorsey’s Bluesky Social is now officially in beta, and will launch soon

"The word 'Bluesky' evokes a wide-open space of possibility. It was the original name for this project before it took shape, and continues to be the name of our company," the company shared in a news release on October 25.

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

First-ever female commissioner to lead NYC fire department

Fire Truck At Fire Station PhotoPhoto by Nicole De Khors from Burst. “This moment – me being first – only matters if I am not the last,” said Laura Kavanagh, who became the first female commissioner of the Fire Department of New York.

Read full story
8 comments

Hobby Lobby CEO discusses decision-making process with company ownership: ‘I Chose God”

"Wealth can be a curse and, in most cases, if you drill down on it, wealth is a curse in terms of marriage, children and things of that nature; so we're stewarding our company and, therefore, our children come to work, and they get what they earn… it's a paradigm change from ownership that can really wreck a family," David Green told Fox and Friends Weekend this weekend.

Read full story
24 comments
California State

New York has become the latest state to prohibit the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035

Man running next to parked carsImage by Silviu from Pixabay. “The new law and regulation mark a critical milestone in our efforts and will further advance the transition to clean electric vehicles while helping to reduce emissions in communities that have been overburdened by pollution from cars and trucks for decades,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a new release.

Read full story
89 comments

Inflation adjustments mean lower tax bills in 2023 for many Americans

Tax Time Reminder PhotoPhoto by Sarah Pflug from Burst. The Internal Revenue Service announced on Tuesday that it will increase the standard deduction and income thresholds for all tax brackets in 2023, which means that many Americans' paychecks will increase beginning in January.

Read full story

Small acts of kindness can impact someone’s life

“When you are kind to others, it not only changes you, it changes the world.” — Harold Kushner. Kindness in the form of sympathy or empathy can also brighten someone’s day.

Read full story
7 comments

Virgin Atlantic launches new gender-neutral uniform policy

Airbus A320 Virgin Atlanticaeroprints.com, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. “At Virgin Atlantic, we believe that everyone can take on the world, no matter who they are. That's why it's so important that we enable our people to embrace their individuality and be their true selves at work,” Juha Jarvinen, Virgin Atlantic's Chief Commercial Officer, said in a statement.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

California becomes first state to ban plastic produce bags

“The average working life of a plastic bag is 15 minutes, and over 100 trillion plastic bags are used worldwide each year," Californians Against Waste, an environmental advocacy group that sponsored bill SB 1046, said in a letter on its website.

Read full story
45 comments

Sound of your voice could soon be used to diagnose cancer and Parkinson's disease

Person In Front Of Microphone Holding Their Cell Phone PhotoPhoto by Avelino Calvar Martinez from Burst. “What’s beautiful about voice data is that it’s probably one of the cheapest types of data that you can collect from people,” says Olivier Elemento, a professor at the Institute for Computational Biomedicine at Weill Cornell Medicine and one of the lead investigators on the project, per The Verge.

Read full story
4 comments
Rochester, NY

National Toy Hall of Fame announces 12 finalists

“These 12 toys span the history of play. The top is as old as civilization itself, and bingo has been played in some form for hundreds of years," said Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections at The Strong museum in Rochester, where the hall of fame is housed, in a statement.

Read full story
2 comments

Taco Bell is bringing back its Enchirito for a limited time after fan vote

"This one's all you, #TeamEnchirito. The Enchirito™ will be back for a limited time starting 11/17," Taco Bell shared on Twitter. Fast food chains are becoming more democratic and listening to consumer feedback on what limited-time promotions should become permanent and which items should be brought back.

Read full story
23 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy