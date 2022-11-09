57 Dogs rescued from puppy mills will be adoptable this weekend at the North Shore Animal League of America

Adopt a pet Image by 3333873 from Pixabay

"Our good friends at National Mill Dog Rescue got a call from the FDA saying the commercial breeding facility was being shut down because of health reasons. When they arrived at the facility, the animals were in deplorable conditions. Our team went to meet them in Missouri, and we were able to bring 57 animals back to North Shore Animal League America that will all have a second chance at life," Ted Moriartes, a rescue team leader for NSALA, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“These puppy mill rescues are special to us because these animals have no other option; no other way out. I wouldn’t even want to think of the outcome if we and National Mill Dog Rescue didn’t work together to rescue them,” stated Animal League America Rescue Coordinator, Karla Agostinello.

Among the 57 dogs from the commercial breeding facility transported to the NSALA's Port Washington, New York shelter on November 7 were Pomeranians, poodles, French bulldogs, Yorkshire terriers, and other purebred dogs, per People.

Many dogs would have been euthanized if Moriates and his team hadn't intervened because they couldn't breed or were flawed due to a disability.

He and his team worked for seven days to save them.

After being cleared by veterinarians, they will be available for adoption this weekend at the North Shore Animal League's location, 25 Davis Ave., Port Washington.

Are you interested in helping out? Keep an eye out for updates on NSALA's website.