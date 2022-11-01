First-ever female commissioner to lead NYC fire department

Fire Truck At Fire Station Photo Photo by Nicole De Khors from Burst

“This moment – me being first – only matters if I am not the last,” said Laura Kavanagh, who became the first female commissioner of the Fire Department of New York.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams appointed acting FDNY Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh to lead the department on a permanent basis on October 27, making her the department's first female commissioner in its 157-year history.

“New Yorkers and New York City’s ‘Bravest’ deserve an exceptional leader and Commissioner Kavanagh has the vision, the skills, and the compassion to lead the FDNY into the future,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a release .

Kavanagh joined the agency in 2014 as an external affairs officer and quickly rose through the ranks.

When former Commissioner Daniel Nigro announced his retirement in February, Kavanagh, 40, took over as acting fire commissioner.

She will be in charge of a 17,000-person department that includes firefighters and emergency medical personnel, with a $2 billion annual budget.

She previously worked on election campaigns for Mayor Bill de Blasio and President Barack Obama, as well as in management and consulting roles..

Kavanagh's appointment follows that of New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, who became the department's first female leader when she was appointed in 2021.

Per Gothamist:

“She will become the first female leader of the nation’s largest municipal fire department at a time when the agency is under growing pressure to diversify. Currently, more than three-quarters of firefighters are white men, and less than 1% are women, according to city data.”

