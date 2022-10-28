Hobby Lobby CEO discusses decision-making process with company ownership: ‘I Chose God”

Hobby Lobby B.R. Shenoy

"Wealth can be a curse and, in most cases, if you drill down on it, wealth is a curse in terms of marriage, children and things of that nature; so we're stewarding our company and, therefore, our children come to work, and they get what they earn… it's a paradigm change from ownership that can really wreck a family," David Green told Fox and Friends Weekend this weekend.

Hobby Lobby CEO David Green announced last week that the craft supply company would be given away, citing another major retailer's decision to do the same. Green revealed the information in an opinion piece published on Fox News on Friday, October 21.

According to Forbes, Mr. Green, 80, founded the family-owned business in Oklahoma in 1972 and, over the years, expanded it into a national chain with billions of dollars in annual revenue while amassing a personal fortune of $13 billion. There are more than 900 stores today.

Green, writing for Fox News, penned an op-ed on October 21 titled "My decision to give away ownership of Hobby Lobby: I chose God," in which the 80-year-old businessman distinguished between "owners" and "stewards." Drawing on the decision of Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard to give away ownership of his company in September, Green detailed how, for years, "God as the true owner of my business."

"I wasn't supposed to take the profits of the business and use them for myself. I also had a responsibility to the employees that God had put in my charge. This is why our company pays a minimum wage of $18.50 per hour, why we close on Sunday (which had been our most profitable day of business), and why we close by 8 p.m. every day." David Green told Fox and Friends Weekend this weekend .

According to Fox News, Green stated that "100% of the company's voting stock has been moved to a trust where the'stewardship' can continue to pass on to one person from another."

