New York has become the latest state to prohibit the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035

“The new law and regulation mark a critical milestone in our efforts and will further advance the transition to clean electric vehicles while helping to reduce emissions in communities that have been overburdened by pollution from cars and trucks for decades,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a new release.

New York is the latest state to advocate for a 2035 ban on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles. New York has joined Massachusetts and Washington state in following California's lead.

After the California Air Resources Board voted on the policy on August 25, new gas-powered vehicles will no longer be sold by 2035.

The plan is for cars to be fully hydro or electric by that time, a first for the United States and the entire world.

The rule, issued by the California Air Resources Board, will require automakers to accelerate the production of cleaner vehicles beginning in 2026 until sales of only zero-emission cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs are permitted in the state.

According to CNBC:

"The unanimous vote comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom set a target in 2020 to accelerate the shift away from internal combustion engines. The transportation sector represents the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in California, which has suffered from record-breaking wildfires, droughts and air pollution worsened by climate change."

According to the state, the executive order will not prevent California residents from owning or selling gasoline-powered vehicles.

Per BNN Bloomberg:

“Hochul first announced New York’s 2035 deadline in September 2021, but the state couldn’t begin implementation until California finalized its own ban. That’s because the 1970 Clean Air Act authorizes California to set its own emissions standards on new vehicles, but other states can only follow California’s lead, and only if their proposed standards are identical.”

Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and D.C. are among the other states that have agreed to California's low- and zero-emission vehicle policies.

