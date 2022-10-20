Inflation adjustments mean lower tax bills in 2023 for many Americans

Tax Time Reminder Photo Photo by Sarah Pflug from Burst

The Internal Revenue Service announced on Tuesday that it will increase the standard deduction and income thresholds for all tax brackets in 2023, which means that many Americans' paychecks will increase beginning in January.

Per MSN:

“Inflation is at more than 8% year over year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released data last week showing rents up 7.2%, while electricity costs jumped 15% and groceries surged 13% during the same time. Health insurance costs have also gone up about 30%.”

The IRS stated that approximately 60 tax provisions, including standard deductions for single and married filers, will be updated to offset rising costs.

According to The Washington Post, these adjustments are due to inflation and include the largest increase in the standard deduction since 1985. Individuals will see a $900 increase in the standard deduction from 2022 to $13,850, while married couples will see a $1,800 increase to $27,700. These increases are a step up from the previous year's increases, which were $800 for married filers and $400 for single filers.

However, the amount of tax savings for couples and individuals is limited by a law signed by President Donald Trump in 2017 that inextricably links tax rates to an additional Consumer Price Index.

Individuals earning more than $578,125 and married couples filing jointly earning more than $693,750 will face a 37 percent tax rate. In both cases, this is an increase of 7% from 2022.

This will be reflected in January paycheck withholding statements. According to the Post, these changes come after the Social Security Administration announced last week that a cost of living adjustment (COLA) of 8.7 percent will be implemented in 2023, the largest COLA increase in four decades.

