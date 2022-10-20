Here are small ways you can incorporate random acts of kindness into your daily life

Be Kind B.R. Shenoy

“When you are kind to others, it not only changes you, it changes the world.” — Harold Kushner

Kindness in the form of sympathy or empathy can also brighten someone’s day.

Kindness is simple to practice. The best part is that being kind is completely free. It also generates good karma, which is an intangible benefit.

And who doesn’t love the good feelings that come from doing good deeds? These happy feelings are beneficial to both one’s physical and mental health, according to research.

Act of Kindness

I recently came across a post in a Facebook group to which I belong. A group member posted that a young man saluted her father at a stoplight. Her father, who is 85 years old, reportedly served in the United States Navy for 25 years before retiring as a Master Chief. He hadn’t received a salute in over 45 years. She wanted to let the young man know how much his small act of kindness meant to her father.

Small Acts of Kindness You Can Do

Here are 20 small acts of kindness to brighten someone’s day:

Compliment someone. Say thank you. Say please. Apologize when necessary. Hold doors open for people. Wish someone a happy birthday via a phone call, text, Facebook message, or WhatsApp message. Put your shopping cart away. Allow someone in a hurry to go ahead of you in line. Look someone in the eyes and inquire about their day. Smile. Allow someone to merge into your lane while driving. Offer to snap a photo so everyone can be included in the memory. When you’re finished reading a magazine or a book on a bus, train, or plane, leave it in the seat pocket for the next person to read for free. Call your parents and grandparents on a regular basis. Acknowledge everyone. Donate clothes you no longer wear. Leave spare change in a parking meter. Offer to help someone out with their bags. Give up your seat on the bus or train to someone else. Stop to talk to an elderly person.

Closing Thoughts

There is already enough anger, hate, and negativity in the world. So, take advantage of any opportunity to do something nice for someone.

Kindness should be displayed wherever and whenever it is possible. It does not even have to be complicated. Even a small act of kindness is preferable to doing nothing at all.

We can all help to make the world a better place, one kind gesture at a time.

What act of kindness have you done today? Please share your thoughts in the comments.

A version of this story originally appeared on Medium.