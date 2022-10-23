Virgin Atlantic scraps gendered uniforms as part of inclusivity drive

Airbus A320 Virgin Atlantic aeroprints.com, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

“At Virgin Atlantic, we believe that everyone can take on the world, no matter who they are. That's why it's so important that we enable our people to embrace their individuality and be their true selves at work,” Juha Jarvinen, Virgin Atlantic's Chief Commercial Officer, said in a statement.

The 38-year-old British airline Virgin Atlantic has updated its gender identity policy, and front-line employees are no longer required to wear gendered uniforms.

Owned by Sir Richard Branson, the airline announced that, beginning immediately, all of its pilots, flight attendants, and ground crew members will be able to choose between wearing Vivienne Westwood-designed burgundy or red uniforms with pants or skirts — "no matter their gender, gender identity, or gender expression."

In addition, Virgin Atlantic announced that it would provide complimentary pronoun badges for the crew, and customers can request their preferred badges at the check-in desks.

According to airline officials, the gender-neutral titles "Mx" as well as the gender-neutral gender codes "U" or "X" can now be selected on bookings made by people who have passports with gender-neutral gender markers.

Virgin Atlantic's new gender policy includes mandatory inclusivity training for Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holiday employees.

The latest policy changes are part of the airline's 'Be Yourself' campaign, which saw the airline become the first in the UK to permit employees to show off their tattoos while on the job earlier this year.

In 2019, the airline stopped telling female cabin crew that they had to wear make-up and began providing them with trousers as part of their standard uniform rather than only when requested.

