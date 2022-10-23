Virgin Atlantic scraps gendered uniforms as part of inclusivity drive

B.R. Shenoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Luu2R_0idslJry00
Airbus A320 Virgin Atlanticaeroprints.com, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

“At Virgin Atlantic, we believe that everyone can take on the world, no matter who they are. That's why it's so important that we enable our people to embrace their individuality and be their true selves at work,” Juha Jarvinen, Virgin Atlantic's Chief Commercial Officer, said in a statement.

The 38-year-old British airline Virgin Atlantic has updated its gender identity policy, and front-line employees are no longer required to wear gendered uniforms.

Owned by Sir Richard Branson, the airline announced that, beginning immediately, all of its pilots, flight attendants, and ground crew members will be able to choose between wearing Vivienne Westwood-designed burgundy or red uniforms with pants or skirts — "no matter their gender, gender identity, or gender expression."

In addition, Virgin Atlantic announced that it would provide complimentary pronoun badges for the crew, and customers can request their preferred badges at the check-in desks.

According to airline officials, the gender-neutral titles "Mx" as well as the gender-neutral gender codes "U" or "X" can now be selected on bookings made by people who have passports with gender-neutral gender markers.

Virgin Atlantic's new gender policy includes mandatory inclusivity training for Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holiday employees.

The latest policy changes are part of the airline's 'Be Yourself' campaign, which saw the airline become the first in the UK to permit employees to show off their tattoos while on the job earlier this year.

In 2019, the airline stopped telling female cabin crew that they had to wear make-up and began providing them with trousers as part of their standard uniform rather than only when requested.

What are your thoughts on Virgin Atlantic's new gender inclusive policy? Please let us know in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Airlines# Gender Identity# Gender Neutrality# Virgin Atlantic# Uniforms

Comments / 3

Published by

Content Creator||Writing stories that give people something to ponder about. https://original.newsbreak.com/@b-r-shenoy-1591448

Houston, TX
6951 followers

More from B.R. Shenoy

Inflation adjustments mean lower tax bills in 2023 for many Americans

Tax Time Reminder PhotoPhoto by Sarah Pflug from Burst. The Internal Revenue Service announced on Tuesday that it will increase the standard deduction and income thresholds for all tax brackets in 2023, which means that many Americans' paychecks will increase beginning in January.

Read full story

Here are small ways you can incorporate random acts of kindness into your daily life

“When you are kind to others, it not only changes you, it changes the world.” — Harold Kushner. Kindness in the form of sympathy or empathy can also brighten someone’s day.

Read full story
7 comments
California State

California becomes first state to ban plastic produce bags

Bag Of Green Candy Gumballs PhotoPhoto by Sarah Pflug from Burst. “The average working life of a plastic bag is 15 minutes, and over 100 trillion plastic bags are used worldwide each year," Californians Against Waste, an environmental advocacy group that sponsored bill SB 1046, said in a letter on its website.

Read full story
41 comments

Sound of your voice could soon be used to diagnose cancer and Parkinson's disease

Person In Front Of Microphone Holding Their Cell Phone PhotoPhoto by Avelino Calvar Martinez from Burst. “What’s beautiful about voice data is that it’s probably one of the cheapest types of data that you can collect from people,” says Olivier Elemento, a professor at the Institute for Computational Biomedicine at Weill Cornell Medicine and one of the lead investigators on the project, per The Verge.

Read full story
4 comments
Rochester, NY

National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalists

Children’s ToysPhoto by Matthew Henry from Burst. “These 12 toys span the history of play. The top is as old as civilization itself, and bingo has been played in some form for hundreds of years," said Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections at The Strong museum in Rochester, where the hall of fame is housed, in a statement.

Read full story
2 comments

Taco Bell bringing back its Enchirito for a limited time after fans vote

Taco BellMichael Rivera, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. "This one's all you, #TeamEnchirito. The Enchirito™ will be back for a limited time starting 11/17," Taco Bell shared on Twitter.

Read full story
13 comments

Pebbles, world's oldest dog, dies at age 22

"She was a once in a lifetime companion, and it was our honor to have had the blessing to have her as a pet and family member," owners Bobby and Julie Gregory said in a statement on Instagram.

Read full story
12 comments

Chinese scientists created a first-of-its-kind Arctic wolf called Maya

Man looking under a microscopePhoto by Edward Jenner from Pexels. “After two years of painstaking efforts, the arctic wolf was cloned successfully. It is the first case of its kind in the world,” said Mi Jidong, the company’s general manager, at the news conference, according to Chinese state media.

Read full story
5 comments

McDonald's will sell nostalgic Happy Meals for adults filled with vintage character figurines

McDonald’s signImage by akiragiulia from Pixabay. “We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA chief marketing and customer experience officer, in a release, via CNN.

Read full story
10 comments

Tom Brady ‘s life advice for young people

Tom BradyCongressman Charlie Crist, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. "I tell this to my kids a lot, let's pick something you love in life. Let's pick a job and a career and a path that you're gonna love because you're gonna want to work hard. And if you work hard at things that you don't enjoy it's not gonna be very fulfilling," Brady said via People Magazine.

Read full story
12 comments

Apple now lets you edit and unsend text messages to other iPhone users

iPhone with hello messagePhoto by Tyler Lastovich from Pexels. "Users can edit or recall recently sent messages, recover recently deleted messages, and mark conversations as unread so they can come back to them later," an Apple press release stated.

Read full story

La Niña returns for the third year in a row for the first time this century

"It is exceptional to have three consecutive years with a la Niña event. Its cooling influence is temporarily slowing the rise in global temperatures – but it will not halt or reverse the long-term warming trend," Petteri Taalas, the secretary-general of WMO, said in a recent report.

Read full story
2 comments

Merriam-Webster announces 370 new words, phrases to its dictionary

“Some of these words will amuse or inspire, others may provoke debate. Our job is to capture the language as it is used,” Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster's editor at large, said in a statement.

Read full story
8 comments

Burgers, hot dogs, and chicken wings are now officially on “God tier” status

Rib Eye Steak On Bbq PhotoPhoto by Sarah Pflug from Burst. “The god tier ratings are definitely a conversation starter and everyone will have their own opinion on the best and worst barbecue foods,” said a spokesperson for St Pierre.

Read full story
1 comments

Disney may copy Amazon with its own Disney Prime program

"Technology is giving us new ways to customize and personalize the consumer experience so that we are delivering entertainment, experiences and products that are most relevant to each of our guests," Disney's chief communications officer Kristina Schake confirmed toVariety.

Read full story
8 comments
Cumberland, VA

Last group of 4,000 beagles removed from troubled breeding facility

”Through the help of over 120 shelter and rescue partners, we were able to remove every dog from the facility in approximately two months and begin the process of finding them new, loving homes," Miguel Abi-hassan, Humane Society of the United States' chief animal rescue, care and sanctuary officer said in a press release.

Read full story
4 comments
Houston, TX

The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star State

Mystical Park PhotoPhoto by Lerone Pieters from Burst. “Descending into the Cistern the first time was like discovering some ancient ruin,” said Larry Page, the principal architect of the redesign, per Houstonia.

Read full story
1 comments

Use these useful tips to successfully bake chocolate chip cookies

“Number one, I absolutely love making chocolate chip cookies. I mean, it’s fun. It’s exciting. Beyond the fact that I love making them, I love eating them.” — Debbi Fields.

Read full story
2 comments

What is Twitter Circle and how does it work?

“We want to ensure everyone on Twitter has the choice, control, tools, and transparency to join the conversation how and when they want, and Twitter Circle is another important step in that direction,” the company wrote in a blog post announcing the feature.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy