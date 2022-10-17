Sound of your voice could soon be used to diagnose cancer and Parkinson's disease

Person In Front Of Microphone Holding Their Cell Phone Photo Photo by Avelino Calvar Martinez from Burst

“What’s beautiful about voice data is that it’s probably one of the cheapest types of data that you can collect from people,” says Olivier Elemento, a professor at the Institute for Computational Biomedicine at Weill Cornell Medicine and one of the lead investigators on the project, per The Verge.

According to the University of South Florida's Health Voice Center, scientists are working on artificial intelligence that will analyze speech, breathing patterns, and vibrations to detect changes that indicate illness.

The project is part of the National Institutes of Health's Bridge to AI program, launched more than a year ago with more than $100 million in federal funding to create large-scale healthcare databases for precision medicine.

Although previous studies have been attempted, Dr. Yael Bensoussan, director of USF's Health Voice Center, is the first to lead a study with a sizable data set while putting data privacy first.

According to The Verge:

“The research team will start by building an app that will collect voice data from participants with conditions like vocal fold paralysis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, depression, pneumonia, and autism. All the voice collections will be supervised by a clinician. “So for example, somebody that has Parkinson’s disease — their voice can be lower and the way they talk is slower,” Bensoussan says. They would be asked to say sounds, read sentences, and read full texts through the app.“

Final Thoughts

Over the next four years, they hope to collect 30,000 voice samples, clinical data, and genetics. The algorithm's accuracy is expected to improve as more people enter their voices into the app and the database grows.

The goal is to create an app that can be used in the medical field without the need to visit a doctor. The latter would be especially beneficial to people living in rural areas.

