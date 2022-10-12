National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalists

Children’s Toys Photo by Matthew Henry from Burst

“These 12 toys span the history of play. The top is as old as civilization itself, and bingo has been played in some form for hundreds of years," said Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections at The Strong museum in Rochester, where the hall of fame is housed, in a statement.

What classic toys will be inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester this November?

The finalists for 2022 have been announced, and you've probably played with some of them.

The Strong National Museum of Play announced twelve 2022 National Toy Hall of Fame finalists.

The National Toy Hall of Fame is a long-running exhibit at Rochester, New York's Strong National Museum of Play.

The Finalists

This year's Toy Hall of Fame Finalists include:

Bingo

Breyer Horses

Catan

Lite-Brite

Masters of the Universe

Nerf Toys

Piñata

Phase 10

Pound Puppies

Rack-O

Spirograph

Top

The finalists are chosen using four criteria: icon status, longevity, discovery, and innovation.

Per the museum's website, the group "recognizes toys that have inspired creative play and enjoyed popularity over a sustained period."

There are already over 77 toys in the National Toy Hall of Fame. Find the complete list here.

Per The Hill:

"The National Toy Hall of Fame was established in 1998 and "recognizes toys that have inspired creative play and enjoyed popularity over a sustained period." While anyone can nominate a toy to the National Toy Hall of Fame, final selections are made on the advice of historians, educators, and other individuals who exemplify learning, creativity, and discovery through their lives and careers."

Closing Thoughts

"By inducting toys every year, it allows us to start a bigger conversation about the important role of toys in our childhoods and culture," Shane Rhinewald, senior director of public relations at the museum, told CNN.

On November 10, the inductees will be announced.

What are some of your favorite childhood toys that you believe should be included? Tell us in the comments.