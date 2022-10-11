Pebbles, world's oldest dog, dies at age 22

Pebbles Guiness World Records

"She was a once in a lifetime companion, and it was our honor to have had the blessing to have her as a pet and family member," owners Bobby and Julie Gregory said in a statement on Instagram .

Pebbles, the world's oldest dog at 22 years old, died on October 3 at her South Carolina home, just months away from her 23rd birthday, according to the dog's Instagram account.

Guinness World Records announced the death of the toy fox terrier on October 5.

According to a press release, the 4-pound dog, who earned the title of oldest canine from Guinness World Records in May, died of natural causes after spending her final months with her owners, Bobby and Julie Gregory.

The Gregorys submitted Pebbles' information to Guinness after realizing their pet was older than TobyKeith, a 21-year-old chihuahua from Greenacres, Florida, who was named the world's oldest living dog in April.

Pebbles was 22 years and 50 days old when she was named "Oldest Dog Living" in May.

The pup was born on March 28, 2000, in Long Island, New York, per the dog’s instagram account.

Pebbles and her family relocated to South Carolina in 2007. According to her family, Pebbles had 32 puppies in three different litters with her late pup-partner, a Toy Fox Terrier named Rocky, over the course of her life. Rocky passed away in 2017 at the age of 16.

Guinness World Records has not announced a new "Oldest Dog Living" record holder. Bluey, an Australian shepherd who lived to be over 29 years old, is the oldest dog ever.

