Chinese scientists created a first-of-its-kind Arctic wolf called Maya

Man looking under a microscope Photo by Edward Jenner from Pexels

“After two years of painstaking efforts, the arctic wolf was cloned successfully. It is the first case of its kind in the world,” said Mi Jidong, the company’s general manager, at the news conference, according to Chinese state media.

For the first time in the world, a group of scientists in China used cloning technology to create a wild Arctic wolf, per CNN.

According to the Chinese news site Global Times, the cloned female wolf pup Maya and her beagle mother were unveiled in a brief video at a press conference held on September 19 by the Sinogene Biotechnology Company in Beijing.

According to Sinogene representatives, the video was released 100 days after Maya was born, on June 10, in a laboratory in Beijing.

Cloning for Conservation Purposes

Sinogene typically clones deceased pets such as cats, dogs, and horses for private clients. However, according to Global Times, the company now wants to use its expertise to help clone endangered species for conservation purposes.

“Cloning technology provides a good entry point for the protection of endangered wild animals, which is a great contribution to the protection of biodiversity,” said He Zhenming, director of the Institute for Laboratory Animal Resources of China’s National Institute for Food and Drug Control, in a statement posted on the Twitter-like platform Weibo.

Dolly the sheep

It happens 26 years after Dolly the sheep, the world's first mammal to be cloned from an adult cell, was born.

Scottish researchers demonstrated in 1996 that it was possible to clone a mammal using an adult animal's cell. In 277 attempts, Dolly the sheep was the only successful clone.

Less than 25 animal species have been successfully cloned, making the first successful cloning of a species newsworthy even more than 26 years after Dolly's birth.

First cloned Arctic Wolf

The journey to create the first cloned Arctic wolf began in 2020 when researchers from Beijing-based Sinogene Biotechnology collaborated with the polar theme park Harbin Polarland, per the Twitter-like platform Weibo.

Per Popular Mechanics:

"Using cells from the donor wolf's skin sample, researchers took oocytes (developing eggs) from a female dog and constructed 137 new embryos. The team transferred 85 embryos into the uterus of seven different beagles. Only one healthy wolf has been born so far. The donor wolf, also named Maya, was brought from Canada to China in 2006; she died in 2021.”

Somatic Cell Nuclear Transfer

Maya and Dolly were created through somatic cell nuclear transfer, which involves inserting the cell nucleus of a somatic cell into an unfertilized egg.

Per Newsweek:

"SCNT involves taking the nucleus of a donor cell from the body of an animal and placing it inside an egg cell from which the chromosomes have been removed. This nucleus is then reprogrammed to become fertilized and the egg develops into an embryo.This is then placed inside of a host animal that develops the embryo into a fetus and carries it to full term, eventually giving birth to an animal that should be an exact clone of the original from which the donor nucleus was taken."

Final Thoughts

Maya is currently said to be in good health and to be acting like a typical Arctic wolf pup.

The cloned Maya will eventually be relocated to Harbin Polarland theme park, where general manager Dai Rui stated that she would live alone, at least initially, because she may not be able to adapt to the park's existing arctic wolf groups.

The knowledge gained from creating Maya could aid researchers in creating healthy clones of other endangered — or even extinct — mammals.

What are your thoughts on cloning to help save species under threat? Let us know in the comments.