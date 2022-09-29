McDonald's will sell nostalgic Happy Meals for adults filled with vintage character figurines

McDonald’s sign Image by akiragiulia from Pixabay

“We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA chief marketing and customer experience officer, in a release, via CNN.

This week, McDonald's announced a collaboration with the fashion and culture brand Cactus Plant Flea Market to launch Happy Meals for Adults on October 3, per NPR.

According to McDonald's, the box was inspired by a childhood memory of eating a Happy Meal.

McDonald's customers can choose between a Big Mac and a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets. The meal comes in a classic Happy Meal box with golden arches and includes medium fries and a drink.

Each meal will include a redesigned McDonald's figurine, which will include the Hamburglar, Birdie, Grimace, and Cactus Buddy, a new character created by CPFM.

The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box will be available for purchase for the first time on Monday, October 3. According to McDonald's, pricing is set by individual restaurants and may vary. While supplies last, it will be available in the drive-thru, in-restaurant, via delivery, or via the McDonald's app.

Per CNN Business:

"Cactus Plant Flea Market is a streetwear brand that has been popularized by Kanye West and Pharrell in recent years. Complex has described its aesthetic as a "fluid and eccentric combination" mixed with "playful graphic imagery." And its elusive origins are a major appeal for the brand's fans. Hoodies from the brand can sell as much as $1,000 on the online marketplace StockX."

According to the New York Post:

“McDonald’s has leveraged celebrity partnerships and collaborations for years, too. Its ‘Accelerating the Arches’ growth strategy, introduced in 2020, aims its core menu at a new generation of fans, a spokesperson said. Past projects include Famous Orders, Menu Hacks and Camp McDonald’s.”

